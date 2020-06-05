ARTMS and Telix Pharmaceuticals Announce Manufacturing Collaboration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTMS Products Inc . (ARTMS), a global leader in the development of novel technologies enabling the production of the world’s highest demand diagnostic imaging isotopes, and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR) announced today they have entered into a development collaboration agreement to employ ARTMS’ high activity production of Gallium-68 (68Ga) for the manufacture of Telix’s prostate cancer imaging product TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11 injection) for the imaging of prostate cancer with Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

ARTMS’ flagship product, the QUANTM Irradiation System™ (QIS™) provides cost-effective, decentralized, local production of important medical isotopes, including 68Ga. ARTMS has recently presented data demonstrating industry leading multi-curie production of 68Ga following less than two hours of cyclotron irradiation time. Under the terms of the agreement, ARTMS’ cyclotron technology will be used to produce high-activity 68Ga which will then be validated for use with Telix’s production process for TLX591-CDx.

As part of the collaboration, ARTMS will also provide technical personnel to assist with Zinc-68 (68Zn) solid target irradiations and will utilize its intellectual property for high activity 68Ga processing. Telix will provide technical radiochemistry expertise to oversee radiolabeling and release testing of the final imaging product. Both parties intend to use the results of the collaboration in future marketing authorization applications and promotional activity.

Charles S. Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of ARTMS said, “ARTMS’ approach to 68Ga production is changing the way cancer is managed and is expected to be widely commercialized as a leading imaging isotope. We are proud to join forces with Telix to satisfy their supply need for high-value radiopharmaceuticals for detection of prostate cancer. This partnership brings us one step closer to our goal of providing uninterrupted global supply of high-quality medical isotopes for diagnostic purposes.”

CEO of Telix Pharmaceuticals, Dr Chris Behrenbruch said, “The clinical demand for 68Ga is growing exponentially and cyclotron-based approaches are likely to be an important complement to the use of 68Ge/68Ga generators. We are pleased to be working with ARTMS to be able to offer their targetry systems to customers who want to use 68Ga and wish to have a high-performance alternative to GE Healthcare. ARTMS has demonstrated best-in-class production of 68Ga, hence they are a natural partner for us.”



About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide and, in 2018, 1.3 million men were diagnosed with prostate cancer. Despite advances in treatments, prostate cancer still accounts for a large number of deaths. In 2018 more than 365,000 men died from their disease. Rates of diagnosis are increasing and the highest levels of prostate cancer are found in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

For further information please contact:

ARTMS



Dr. Michael Cross

info@artms.ca

+1-604-228-4016



Kamran Shaikh

kshaikh@prassociates.com

+1-778-846-5406





Telix Pharmaceuticals



Dr David N. Cade

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

CBO and Head of Investor Relations

david.cade@telixpharma.com

About ARTMS

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, ARTMS Products Inc. is a global leader in the development of novel technologies and products which enable the high-quality and high-yield production of the world’s most-used diagnostic imaging isotopes. ARTMS’ flagship product, the QUANTM Irradiation System™ (QIS™), enables decentralized, cost-effective, large-scale production of important medical isotopes such as of gallium-68 (68Ga), zirconium-89 (89Zr), technetium‐99m (99mTc) and copper-64 (64Cu) using local, hospital-based medical cyclotrons empowering the user to control their supply chain. ARTMS commercializes these award-winning and proprietary Canadian inventions on a global basis and has the prospect of revolutionizing the nuclear medicine industry. For more information on the QUANTM Irradiation System™ and ARTMS Products, please follow us on Twitter @Quantm99 and LinkedIn and visit http://www.artms.ca/ .

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with international operations in Belgium, Japan and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com or follow us on Twitter @TelixPharma .



