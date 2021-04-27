Artpink Academy becomes the first-ever art academy for studying art abroad in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, young people who are passionate of painting, fashion, graphics, architecture, and interior are no longer struggling or groping to study abroad. They can send their trusts to Artpink Academy, one of the most professional art for studying abroad institutions in Vietnam.



An artwork presentation by students in Study Abroad course at Artpink Academy

Ask practitioner Vu Khoi Nguyen from Chu Van An High School, who gladly shared her feelings of Artpink Art Center. "It can be said that it is very worthwhile," Nguyen chose this way to evaluate the process of studying art at Artpink for over two years, taught directly by Professional Artist Truong Tien Tra.

The preparation to study abroad for Artpink students becomes easier and more practical when the old learning method is removed completely. Students can now experience and learn more about creative thinking. Breaking down traditional art education methods, students are inspired by the love of art to improve on their perceptions and profound knowledge of Vietnamese culture and arts.

Affirming Vietnamese traditional art culture is a solid foundation for students to grow while studying in developed countries. Artist Truong Tien Tra expressed that Artpink Academy always aims for noble values in art. He orientates each student to a rich and diverse artistic life. Therefore, in addition to the classes at the academy, Artpink and its lecturers regularly organize extra-curricular activities towards the community for students such as giving charity gifts at Tan Trieu K Hospital, and holding workshops on Chinese art stylesraising funds for orphans andvisiting the museum systems.

Artpink requires very strict regulations for each student. Therefore, every graduated student from Artpink has had the opportunity to independently study art in developed countries such as the UK, France, Italy and the US. Artist Truong Tien Tra and Artpink Academy have assisted many people in changing their mindsets on expensive costs of art education. Artpink is always aware of their students' benchmarks. It offers a detailed process from assessing students from the beginning to interviewing for admission, and following students' learning process to guide them to the right industry and school in accordance with their capability and passion. Artpink Academy of Fine Arts has an extremely impressive training method with the motto "Each student is a special curriculum". In particular, Artpink not only trains students with a solid foundation and enriches artistic skills, but also advises them on how to find scholarships worth 70-90% of the total cost.

By the end of May, Artpink Academy will organize an Art Portfolio Seminar on 23 May 2021 in L'espace 24, Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. By joining the seminar, all attendees will receive the latest information on art study trends from the top world education such as US, UK, France, Italy and Australia. Additionally, the knowledge shared by art experts and leading lecturers will be a very useful source of reference for parents and students who have questions and concerns of about studying art abroad. The guest speakers are:

Director of Artpink Academy of Fine Arts - Artist Truong Tien Tra

CEO of Pencil Group - Mr. Nguyen Tien Huy

Artist, curator of The Factory and co-founder of Manzi Art Space - Bill Nguyen

- Director of Art Six Space - Do Tuong Linh

- Do Tuong Linh Graphic Design international student, University of Greenwich ( London ) - Dam Manh Nghia

) - Dam Manh Nghia Speos International Photography School - Paris & London ( France ) - Le Nguyen Nhat

( ) - Artpink consultant, a student at Knox College , USA - MC Ha Phuong

About Artpink Academy:

Artpink Academy of Fine Arts officially operated from December 11, 2012. Artpink was founded with the goal to introduce arts education programs with different purposes in special and intensive education methods from the very beginning stage.

Artpink offers short-term traditional art practice workshops; organizes talkshows on art, art history; organizes individual exhibitions for Artpink students periodically; supports extracurricular organizations of art cultures. The Academy currently has two campuses: Facility 1: No. 20 Lane 58 Tu Hoa, Quang An, Tay Ho, Hanoi. Facility 2: No 57 Lane 68 Nguy Nhu Kon Tum, Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi. Hotline: 0783278668; Email: info@artpink.vn.