Artyzen Hospitality Group sees Shanghai as the Launch Pad to Lead Premium Lifestyle Experiences

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2021 -- Artyzen Hospitality Group (hereinafter as "the Group") partakes its inaugural exhibition at the fourth China International Import Expo to reaffirms its commitment in China. The Group positions Shanghai as the launch pad for further strategic expansion. Embracing "Art, Culture and Emotional Wisdom" as the operating philosophy, the Group creates differentiated and culturally rewarding lifestyle brand experiences to fulfill the evolving needs of the next generation of guests and to generate profitable partnerships with developers and owners.

Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau



Artyzen Habitat Dongzhimen Beijing



Artyzen Habitat Hongqiao Shanghai



YaTi by Artyzen Hongqiao Shanghai

Under the Group's portfolio of brands are distinctive lifestyle brands that bring to life culturally relevant guest experiences in a unique and contemporary way by celebrating the beauty of traditions, the heritage of the locations and the people of those communities. The Group's premium lifestyle brands include Artyzen Hotels & Resorts, Artyzen Habitat, YaTi by Artyzen and The Shàng by Artyzen. The Group also operates a collection of independent brands including Grand Coloane Resort, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel and The Plantation Inn.

"We opened our first hotel -- Artyzen Habitat Dongzhimen Beijing in 2017. Within four years, we are now operating seven hotels in Macau, Beijing, Shanghai and Maui, Hawaii," said Peter Wynne, Senior Vice President of Artyzen Hospitality Group. "We are delighted another 12 properties are under development and target to open by 2023 in major gateway cities including Shanghai, Zhuhai, Suzhou, Chongqing, and Singapore; Ten of which will be in Shanghai. This 'Magic City' accounts for more than 50% of our distribution. It is our launch pad to leading premium lifestyle experiences in the region."

Artyzen Hospitality Group together with its strategic business partner Lujiazui Group are scheduled to open landmark integrated developments in Lingang Special Area and Qiantan International Business Zone within the next six months. The Lingang cluster features Artyzen Lingang Shanghai, Artyzen Habitat Lingang Shanghai, Lingang Xinchen International Conference Center and Eature Residences Lingang, as well as several restaurants and bars. The Qiantan cluster features Artyzen Habitat Qiantan Shanghai, The Shàng by Artyzen Qiantan Shanghai, a new brand designed for the sophisticated urbanites.

Artyzen Hospitality Group is a homegrown company with unique sensibilities to curate relevant brand experiences for travelers by "re-interpreting" and "re-imagining" the Chinese axiom of what it is to live, by way of "clothing", "food", "house", "walk", and "music".

"Clothing" is about personal style whereby guests experience unique culture and heritage of the locale through interior design, décor, and curated programs. For example, Artyzen Singapore, a property under development is inspired by fusing Peranakan culture with contemporary design aesthetics, creating concepts that are uniquely ownable.

"Food" means culinary innovation. This epicurean journey begins from selecting the freshest local ingredients to experimenting with creative cooking methods. Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau attributes its Sino-Portuguese connection with "Boa Vida" - translated from Portuguese as "enjoying the good life", elevating dining experiences to appreciating a good life by curating seasonal events such as the popular Wine and Dine parties and Weekend Markets.

"House" is the space where we live, and hotel is similarly a microcosm of modern day living. Every development by Artyzen Hospitality Group is thoughtfully designed with a strong commitment to building environmentally, socially, and culturally sustainable habitats. One of Artyzen Habitat's brand signature experiences is Townsquare - a combination work, play, rest, discovery, and community all-in-one; a place where locals and travelers alike gather for a bite and conversations.

"Walk" is about exploration. Artyzen Hospitality Group understands travel is not about going from point A to point B but a journey to discovery. Our dedicated Artyzen hosts are always prepared to recommend local favorites and hidden gems.

"Music" means joyful experiences. In addition to recommending local scenic spots, the Group also collaborates with local artists and people within the community to co-create meaningful social and cultural events. Recently, Artyzen Habitat Dongzhimen Beijing celebrated Halloween with the "Ghostly Travel Agency", a memorable evening with themed buffet and interactive games.

Artyzen Hospitality Group is confident to lead the premium lifestyle experiences and meet the evolving demands and preferences for both business and leisure travelers.

Artyzen Hospitality Group

Established in 2013, Artyzen Hospitality Group ("AHG") offers culturally relevant guest experiences in a unique and contemporary way. Embracing "Art, Culture and Emotional Wisdom" as the operating philosophy and a unique sensibility that bridges the culture of East and West, AHG creates lifestyle brands that truly connect and fulfill the evolving needs of the next generation of guests; and to generate profitable partnerships with developers and owners.

AHG's distinctive lifestyle brands include Artyzen Hotels & Resorts, Artyzen Habitat, YaTi by Artyzen and The Shàng by Artyzen. AHG also operates a collection of independent brands including Grand Coloane Resort, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel and The Plantation Inn. AHG is well positioned to further expand distributions in Asia Pacific. Today, AHG operates 7 hotels across Macau, Beijing, Shanghai and Maui, Hawaii. In the pipeline are 12 properties to open by 2023 in major gateway cities.

Artyzen Hospitality Group is a subsidiary of Shun Take Holdings Limited ("Group"), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1973 and has a solid foundation in tourism and hospitality in Hong Kong and Macau. This strategic expansion strengthens the Group's position to better capture the opportunity of the burgeoning Asian tourism landscape, especially for the increasingly affluent, discerning, and mobile travelers in China. www.artyzen.com

