ARuVR Granted Patent for Ground-Breaking XR Presenter-Led and Multi-User Experiences

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARuVR®, a multi-award-winning end-to-end, enterprise-grade Extended Reality (XR) training platform, today announced that it has been granted a patent by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO). The title of the invention is "Virtual and Augmented Reality units, systems and methods". The technology covered by the patent (which includes a total of 15 claims) solves many issues, including multi-user simultaneous VR/AR training solutions being so far only satisfactory for individual use due to the inherent latency issues associated with such real-time, high data payload applications. The patent is numbered GB2586627 and will remain in force for 20 years.

Following three years of research and development, the ARuVR® training platform enables enterprises to train in real-time multiple employees, in any location globally, through a multiway interactive AR/VR experience. Thanks to the patented technology and software, all participants, including the trainer/presenter, are able to collaborate in an immersive or augmented reality experience and to see what all participants are doing, in real-time with zero latency.

The invention is already present in the ARuVR® platform and to date, ARuVR® technology has been deployed by many leading enterprises, including Coca-Cola, BT, Rio Tinto, NEOM, Amazon, American Express, BP, Philip Morris, Barilla, PwC and many others.

Frank Furnari, CEO & Founder, ARuVR®, said: "Until now, the potential of VR/AR in a training capacity has been limited by its 1-2-1 nature and problems with latency. ARuVR® VR/AR training solutions significantly solve this, allowing enterprises to effectively communicate, collaborate and train their workforce at the same time, wherever they are, interactively and in real-time. Our technology innovation has been recognised with this patent and we, as a team, are immensely proud of what we have achieved."

Marco Morbidini, partner at Kilburn & Strode, LLP, specialist Patent and Trademark Attorneys, said: "The granting of this British patent is testament to the problems that have been solved and the ingenuity of the team, particularly because the UK IPO applies strict legal tests to recognise patentability. We will be advising ARuVR® as it seeks patent protection for its technology innovation also in many other jurisdictions in the world."

ARuVR® is pleased to announce that it will be at the Learning Technologies Autumn Forum at ExCel London (UK) on 13 Oct. 2022 on Stand #39. To attend for free, please register here.

About ARuVR®

ARuVR® is the world's first end-to-end scalable turnkey Extended Reality (Augmented and Virtual Reality) solution for enterprises and public sector organisations. ARuVR's suite of award-winning products enables in-house teams to quickly and easily create, distribute, analyse and manage both on-demand and instructor-led immersive, interactive training experiences - in order to develop new skills and better communicate and collaborate across the organisation. www.ARuVR.com

ARuVR® is a registered certified name in multiple countries.

Contact Information:

Andrew Durkin

Director

andrew@mustardpr.com

0044 7887998407



Related Images











Image 1: Frank Furnari, CEO & Founder, ARuVR





Frank Furnari, CEO & Founder, ARuVR









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment