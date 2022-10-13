ASAPP Expands World-Class Engineering Team with New India Office

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP, the AI cloud company for contact centers, is growing its world-class engineering team globally with the opening of an India office in Bengaluru, expanding its technical team, which is led by Chief Technology Officer, Priya Vijayarajendran, who joined the company in March after spending three years at Microsoft, as its Vice President of Data and AI. ASAPP now operates offices in New York, Mountain View, Bozeman and Buenos Aires.



The contact center is undergoing massive transformation as enterprises across the economy invest in technology and cloud technology to optimize costs, automate, maximize agent productivity while improving the customer experience. In a new budgeting and forecasting report, Forrester Research recommends that companies cut spending on legacy software systems, but increase investment in AI that improves the customer experience while reducing costs. Increasingly, consumers across travel, media, hospitality, retail and financial services are demanding more from their customer support interactions – there are 270 billion calls to customer service per year according to IBM. ASAPP helps increase agent productivity and improve operational efficiency, while delighting their customers.

The office opening comes amidst record momentum for ASAPP. Over the last year, the company has:

Experienced 100%+ YoY growth

Bolstered its leadership team, including: Priya Vijayarajendran, Chief Technology Officer (former Microsoft)

Released industry-leading products, including: AutoTranscribe , the most accurate, real-time, speech-to-text transcription service. AutoCompose , a new AI service that suggests the right responses for digital messaging agents, enabling up to 70% of agent responses and driving higher productivity, satisfaction and concurrency. AutoSummary , a new AI service API that provides contact centers with automatic conversation summaries and analytics-ready data.

Grown its engineering organization, hiring leading AI researchers, software engineers, full stack developers, and data scientists. The team includes 25 PhDs and currently has 35 approved patents with 50 pending.



“The contact center opportunity is a complex, data-intense problem that requires the best engineers building scalable cloud native software with sophisticated AI tech,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CTO at ASAPP. “ASAPP’s industry leading engineering team is helping the world’s largest brands transform their contact center from an operational burden into a revenue driver delivering the best customer experience.”

To learn more about ASAPP or view open roles, visit https://www.asapp.com/company/careers .

About ASAPP

ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence cloud provider committed to solving how enterprises and their customers engage. Inspired by large, complex, and data-rich problems, ASAPP creates state-of-the-art AI technology that covers all facets of the contact center. Leading businesses rely on ASAPP's AI Cloud applications and services to multiply Agent productivity, operationalize real-time intelligence, and delight every customer. To learn more about ASAPP innovations, visit www.asapp.com .

