Ascenda partners with Westpac Group to launch customer offers hub for regional brands

SYDNEY, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global loyalty technology company, Ascenda, has partnered with Westpac Group to launch its new 'My Offers Hub' for customers.



The 'My Offers Hub' is designed to deepen customer engagement through data-driven rewards propositions for Westpac Group's three regional brands.

With Ascenda's technology, customers of St George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA are now able to access a suite of digital offers including discounted gift cards, special experiences and hotel bookings. The partnership supports the Group's digital offering for customers.

Sebastian Grobys, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascenda said: "We are delighted to partner with Westpac Group to provide a new digital rewards platform, delivering compelling offers to their regional brand customers."

The 'My Offers' hub is accessible exclusively via online and mobile banking for customers of St George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global technology company powering engaging rewards propositions for leading financial services brands and major merchants worldwide.

Ascenda makes loyalty simple through solutions rooted in beautiful design, exceptional customer value and rapid implementation. With deep market expertise, best-in-class technology and a rich global content network, Ascenda delivers fully digital, user-friendly and highly compelling rewards offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com

