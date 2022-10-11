Ascenda transforms customer engagement for CTBC Bank

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ascenda, the technology company that makes banking rewarding, announced a strategic partnership with CTBC Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in Taiwan, to transform their market-leading rewards program. The cloud-native solution powered by Ascenda will unlock differentiation, increase credit card spend, and greater stickiness across CTBC Bank's significant affluent customer portfolio.



Ascenda announces strategic partnership with CTBC to transform their market-leading rewards program.

The partnership launches off the back of accelerated appetite for aspirational rewards as international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. To build deeper customer connections, CTBC Bank is expanding its rewards program by tapping into Ascenda's global content marketplace, including the world's largest points exchange network, TransferConnect, that makes real-time rewards currency conversion accessible to 1.2 billion financial services customers worldwide.

Ascenda's solution has been embedded seamlessly within CTBC Bank's digital banking experiences, allowing customers to make the best of their rewards points, save money and access aspirational redemption opportunities. The CTBC Bank's "Home Bank App" will serve as a digital hub and allow instant access to a broad range of favorite merchant partners powered by Ascenda, offering unparalleled ease for customers to unlock value from their everyday banking activities.

Sebastian Grobys, co-founder and CSO of Ascenda said: "We're delighted to welcome CTBC Bank to the network of banks and fintechs connected to our global rewards marketplace. There's a great deal of excitement and anticipation in the Taiwanese market as travel finally opens up again, so the timing of this partnership couldn't be better".

"Delivering exceptional value to our customers to reward them for their engagement has always been a priority at CTBC Bank. This innovative new program expansion, powered by Ascenda, is an exciting step to continue delivering on that mission." said CTBC Bank.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global technology company that makes banking rewarding.

Ascenda delivers digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards solutions that enable banks to build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship. The company serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, from traditional top-tier players to disruptive fintechs, including brands such as HSBC, American Express, Capital One, Brex, Virgin Money, ICBC, and Standard Chartered.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com .

About CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank is Taiwan's largest privately held bank and has the most extensive international presence of any Taiwanese bank with 368 branches in 14 countries and regions.

The Bank has taken the lead in digitalization, leveraging fintech and Big Data to drive innovation and create entirely new and engaging digital experiences for its customers. In the past few years, CTBC Bank has received more than 170 awards at home and abroad and registered more than 335 patents. As of the end of 2021, the Bank's consolidated assets totaled NT$4.88 trillion, the most among all privately owned banks in Taiwan. It is also the best-performing bank in other indicators, such as profits, tier 1 capital, and client base.

For more information about CTBC Bank, please visit https://www.ctbcbank.com/twrbo/en_tw/index_en.html