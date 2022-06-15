Aschraf Mahmud: the Businessman and Entrepreneur Who is the Talk of Dubai

—

Growing up in Germany, Aschraf Mahmud relocated to Dubai in 2015 to test the business and investment waters. Over the years, the successful serial entrepreneur has carved a niche for itself in the business space in Dubai.

Before venturing into business, the entrepreneur had his education up to the first degree in Germany. He is a product of the prestigious University of Bonn where he was awarded his first degree in Business Administration.

Upon completing his degree in Germany, his passion for entrepreneurship moved him to relocate to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Since his relocation, he has successfully established several businesses that cover an impressive list of niches such as real estate, cryptocurrency, importing & exporting, and more.

In the real estate sector, he offers a wide range of services that include project financing, property management, project development, and other real estate-related businesses. His company, Aras Group, helps individuals and organizations who are interested in the sector to acquire any property of their choice even if they are low on cash at the moment.

The company is also very active in the import & export sector. It exports high-in-demand beverages such as cocoa, tea, and coffee while importing pieces of jewelry such as earrings, anklets, bracelets, rings, and several other ornaments.

Aschraf Mahmud is also a popular philanthropist whose impact on its operational community can’t be overemphasized. The successful entrepreneur, through his company, helps the Dubai community. Besides generating employment opportunities in the real estate sector, it also creates jobs for farmers to boost production and help them meet up with the growing demand for cocoa, coffee, tea, and other agricultural produces it exports.

Aras Group also helps new arrivals in the region, especially Germans, to settle in Dubai effortlessly. It provides a safe landing for them and offers them whatever they need to start life afresh in the region with ease. It is the first point of call for German expatriates, leveraging his German background to help them feel at home in Dubai and other parts of the United Arab Emirates.

Aschraf Mahmud is taking advantage of social media to promote his business and personality. He is one of the most reputable people on Instagram where he showcases his skills and business acumen to his increasing subscriber base.

The successful entrepreneur’s business acumen and philanthropy make him the talk of the town in the UAE and across the world where investors in his lines of business and others feel his impact.

Links:

Official Personal Site: http://www.aschrafmahmud.com/

Official Business Site: https://www.aras-group.ae/en

Aras Group Instagram: https://instagram.com/arasgroupdubai

Aschraf Mahmud Instagram: https://instagram.com/aschrafmahmud

Contact Info:

Name: Aschraf Mahmud

Email: Send Email

Organization: Aras Group

Website: http://www.aschrafmahmud.com/



Release ID: 89076776

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.