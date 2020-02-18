Ascom Digistat Suite enables Dutch Slingeland Hospital to gain more patient insights

globenewswire
Ascom Digistat Suite enables Dutch Slingeland Hospital to gain more patient insightsGlobeNewswireFebruary 18, 2020

Dutch Slingeland Hospital has opted for the software solution Ascom Digistat Suite to monitor patient data in one central location. With first implementations beginning of this year Ascom Digistat Suite as part of the Ascom Healthcare Platform gets installed step by step throughout the hospital.

Slingeland Hospital takes part in the innovation project ‘Sensing Clinic’. An initiative which aims to improve healthcare with sensor technology to monitor vital functions such as blood pressure, heart rhythm, breathing, etc. Ascom Digistat Suite allows to centrally process data from all sensors and doing data analysis on one single platform.

The software solution of Ascom collects the patient’s vital functions from wearable sensors and generates automatic notifications. It works seamlessly with various sensors and tests the measured values against a number of hypotheses, making it possible to identify changes in the patient's condition at an early stage.

Slingeland Hospital aim is to shorten the duration of treatment and to reduce workload of caregivers. The goal of continuous monitoring of the patient is helping diminish health complications so that healthcare providers can spend less time on administrative tasks and offer better patient care.

Malou Peppelman, Innovation Program Manager at Slingeland Hospital, says: “Thanks to the collaboration with Ascom, we can raise the ‘Sensing Clinic’ project to a higher level. The clear presentation of all patient data for our doctors and nurses was a crucial step in integrating sensor technology into our method of working."

Olaf Hendriks, Managing Director Netherlands, adds: “The deployment of Ascom Digistat Suite to the Slingeland Hospital makes us very proud. This project is further proof that our solutions can meet the high demands of a modern hospital of the 21st century and that Ascom is the partner of choice for communications software solutions in healthcare.”

For more information on Ascom Digistat Suite visit the website here.


More about
Ascom Digistat Suite Ascom Healthcare Platform Healthcare ICT

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES