ASCOMP Releases Screencapt Version 1.1: Easy and Efficient Screen Recording

ASCOMP Software is pleased to announce the release of version 1.1 of Screencapt, the powerful software for creating screen recordings. With Screencapt, Windows users can quickly and easily create screen videos. The software is designed for both individuals and businesses, offering an intuitive user interface that stands out for its ease of use.

Screencapt: An All-in-One Tool for Screen Recording

Screencapt allows users to record the entire screen, selected areas, or specific windows with just a few clicks. The software offers flexible options for video recording, making it ideal for presentations, tutorials, or creating support documentation.

Key features of Screencapt include:

Flexible recording options: Users can choose whether to record the entire screen, a single window, or a custom-defined area.

Video recording with audio: Screencapt allows the capture of both screen content and audio from various sources (system audio, microphone).

Webcam window integration: If desired, a webcam window can be integrated into the screen recording, adding a personal touch to the video.

Easy saving: Recordings can be saved in various video formats and in 4K quality.

New Features in Version 1.1

The update to version 1.1 brings several improvements that further enhance the user experience:

Improved usability at high resolutions: The user interface has been optimized for use on 4K and Ultra-HD monitors. Icons and controls now automatically adjust for intuitive and comfortable use, even on high-resolution screens.

Enhanced error reporting: The new diagnostic features make it easier to quickly identify and resolve technical issues, improving the overall stability and reliability of the software.

Automatic saving of recording areas: Users can now automatically save manually defined recording areas, allowing them to be reused quickly when needed – a valuable time-saver for users who frequently record the same screen areas.

Availability

Screencapt version 1.1 is available now. Private users can use the software for free with a simple email registration. Commercial users have the option to purchase a full version, available from 24.90 USD.

For more information, please visit www.ascompsoftware.com or www.ascomp.de.



Contact Info:

Name: Andreas Stroebel

Email: Send Email

Organization: ASCOMP Software

Website: https://www.ascompsoftware.com



