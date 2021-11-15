Ascott Opens Sky Residence Prai, Its First Serviced Apartment in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitaLand Investment's wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has opened Sky Residence Prai, its first serviced apartment in Penang and its ninth operational property in Malaysia. Sky Residence Prai is also the first serviced apartment in the Bukit Mertajam district, offering world-class hospitality standards. The addition of Sky Residence Prai will strengthen Ascott's leadership position in Malaysia with over 6,700 units in 26 properties across 11 cities.

Sky Residence Prai is within walking distance to Icon City as well as Juru Sentral and is near to numerous local and international firms. The property is also easily accessible to a network of highways such as the North-South Expressway and the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway.

Mr Mondi Mecja, Ascott's Country General Manager for Malaysia, said: "Sky Residence Prai is the first and only international serviced apartment in Penang, designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers. Ascott was recently conferred the titles of 'Leading Serviced Apartment Brand' in Asia and Malaysia at the World Travel Awards 2021, a testament of our strong brand reputation and operational excellence. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience Ascott's award-winning service from the heart."

Sky Residence Prai offers 168 contemporary units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments. The fully-furnished apartments feature a modern interior to provide a spacious and comfortable home away from home for guests. At Sky Residence Prai, guests can achieve a balanced lifestyle within the apartments' versatile spaces that are suitable for work and to unwind after a long day.

The property also boasts a range of amenities at the recreational area on level 8 and level 39, where guests can relax and recharge at the residents' lounge, gazebo or take a swim at the serviced apartment's infinity swimming pool and jacuzzi or work up a sweat at the fitness corner.

Opening promotional rates start from RM169 per night for Ascott Star Rewards members

To celebrate the opening of Sky Residence Prai, promotional rates for members of Ascott's complimentary loyalty programme Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) start from RM169 per night for a Studio Premier. The promotion is on from now till 31 March 2022. Guests can sign up for an ASR membership here. For enquiries and reservations, please visit www.discoverasr.com, call 604 566 2388 or email reservation.penang@the-ascott.com.