ASCOTT STAR KLCC KUALA LUMPUR, THE LATEST LUXURY SERVICED RESIDENCE IN THE CAPITAL OF MALAYSIA OPENS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitaLand Investment Limited's (CLI) owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) Ascott Star KLCC Kuala Lumpur in the capital of Malaysia. Set in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's Golden Triangle, the luxurious serviced apartment is situated along Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, providing guests with easy access to the city's most celebrated attractions and landmarks.

Surrounded by numerous contemporary skyscrapers such as the KLCC Petronas Twin Towers, Tun Razak Exchange Square and the Menara Kuala Lumpur, guests at Ascott Star KLCC will have plenty to see and explore. Guests can also shop at their favourite boutiques in surrounding upscale malls, explore the city's culinary delights at restaurants or let their hair down at the multitude of entertainment hotspots nearby. Just an 8-minute walk away, the green expanse of Kuala Lumpur City Centre Park offers walking paths and musical fountains for a relaxing escape from the urban city.

Masterfully designed for a stylish and luxurious stay, Ascott Star KLCC has 298 units in total ranging from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Offering premium accommodation options for business and leisure travellers, each unit features a separate living area, dining space, en-suite bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, hi-tech home theatre system, and washer dryer, allowing guests to feel right at home.

Guests at Ascott Star KLCC can take in a panoramic view of the city and the majestic KLCC Petronas Twin Towers while relaxing at the serviced residence's infinity pool rooftop deck. There is also a swimming pool and a kids' wading pool for the little ones. Guests can also enjoy other amenities in the property, including a fully equipped gymnasium, a kickboxing room, a games room, a karaoke room, an outdoor pavilion for barbeque gatherings, a residents' lounge, a sports lounge with a pool table and dart games as well as a yoga studio. There are also several awe-inspiring art pieces on display throughout the building to further engage guests and spark their creativity.

In celebration of Ascott Star KLCC Kuala Lumpur's opening, promotional rates for members of Ascott's complimentary loyalty programme Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) start from RM360 per night for a Studio Executive. The promotion is available from now till 31 October 2022. For enquiries and reservations.