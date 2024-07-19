ASEAN, EU Ramp Up Efforts to Fight Illegal Fishing

ASEAN and EU leaders and experts took decisive steps for marine protection and sustainable fisheries.

The ASEAN Network for Combating IUU Fishing (AN-IUU) and the European Union (EU) have united once more to bolster efforts against Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing. At the recent 4th Regional Workshop of the ASEAN Network for Combating IUU Fishing in Partnership with the EU, held from 17 to 18 July in Bangkok, Thailand, ASEAN Member States took decisive steps through enhanced information exchange, improved implementation of guidelines, and expert technical support.

IUU fishing remains a critical global threat, endangering marine environments and security. As demand for affordable protein sources rapidly increases in Southeast Asia, IUU fishing practices are on the rise, undermining sustainability and conservation efforts.

‘With ASEAN’s vast maritime territories and significant seafood industries, IUU fishing poses a significant regional threat, eroding economic benefits and food security. Consequently, ASEAN is committed to combatting IUU fishing to enhance marine resource protection and ensure the sustainability of our fisheries. We are prioritising collaborative efforts to address this cross-border issue.’ stated Mr Choltisak Chawpaknum, Director of Fisheries Foreign Affairs Division, Department of Fisheries of Thailand.

‘The EU is committed to supporting ASEAN in tackling IUU fishing,’ confirmed H.E. David Daly, Ambassador of the European Union to Thailand. He added: ‘Worldwide, IUU fishing activities are responsible for the loss of 11 to 26 million tonnes of fish each year, which translates into an economic value of EUR 9 to 23 billion. It is estimated that 1 in every 5 fish caught comes from IUU fishing. Our joint efforts to eradicate this practice are pivotal in establishing a robust international framework for marine protection and sustainable fisheries.’

The workshop focused on implementing the Guidelines for Sharing, Access to, and Use of IUU Fishing-Related Information. Discussions covered the effective use of the AN-IUU platform, best practices in information sharing, and strategies for enhancing regulatory measures and enforcement procedures. Experts from the EU and other international organisations provided invaluable insights. Thailand, as the host country of the AN-IUU Centre and the AN-IUU Interactive Platform, has been playing a pivotal role in the AN-IUU partnership with the EU and the preparation of this 4th workshop.

It also organised a field visit to fishing ports in Samut Prakan province. Participants observed vessel and landing inspections. These practical demonstrations showcased the process of information input through relevant platforms and systematic information sharing among stakeholders.

The workshop was supported by the EU through the Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument (E-READI), a demand-driven cooperation programme supporting EU-ASEAN dialogues, and fostering regional integration, in strong collaboration with AN-IUU, a regional initiative enhancing ASEAN Member States’ cooperation to combat IUU fishing.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established on 8 August 1967. The Member States of the Association are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. On 31 December 2015, the ASEAN Community was formally established. The ASEAN Secretariat is based in Jakarta.

About the European Union (EU)

The European Union (EU) is the economic and political union of 27 Member States with a population of 447 million. Together, the EU has built a zone of stability, democracy and sustainable development while maintaining cultural diversity, tolerance and individual freedom. In 2012, the EU was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for advancing the goals of peace, reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe. The EU is the world's largest trading bloc, and the world's largest source and destination of foreign direct investment. Collectively, the EU and its Member States are the largest donors of Official Development Assistance (ODA), providing more than half of ODA globally.

The 27 Member States of the EU (in protocol order) are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden.

For more information about the EU and its relations and cooperation with ASEAN, access http://eeas.europa.eu/asean.

About the company: The Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument (E-READI) is a demand-driven cooperation programme that facilitates dialogue fora between the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on currently 27 joint priority policy areas in 5 sectors.

