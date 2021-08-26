ASEAN-focused dental group, Oracare Group, formed with plans to accelerate expansion across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore based Oracare Group ("Oracare"), one of the largest dental groups in Southeast Asia, is the new holding company and international brand for a collection of successful national dental groups. Already present in 3 SE Asian countries, the group has ambitious plans for continuing its expansion across the region, despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oracare currently has 40 clinics across Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia under its belt, having added four new clinics in 2020 despite the unprecedented challenges brought about by the impact of the global pandemic. In Singapore the group operates under the Family Dental Centre ("FDC") brand as well as the Expat Dental brand for serving the premium market. Further afield, the group has the market leading brand, MOS Dental, in Thailand as well as a presence in Indonesia through Tawa Dental Studio. Additionally, in Singapore Oracare operates a dental equipment and supply business called A2Z Dental and Medical Supplies.

Oracare is backed by experienced healthcare investor, White Cloud Capital, which has invested significant capital into creating and developing the group over the last five years, expanding through both greenfield developments and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to create one of the largest dental groups in Southeast Asia. Having this experience behind them has seen Oracare Group evolve into a business with international standards of clinical and corporate governance led by a professional management team and infrastructure to support its continuing expansion.

Mr. Leon Luai, the CEO of Oracare, said: "We are proud to have developed our successful international group by following a partnership approach of joining forces with like-minded established and emerging dentist entrepreneurs who strive for excellence. It is good clinical practices and patient outcomes that drive good business results, not the other way around! As Oracare we provide our partners with the many benefits of being part of our international dental group, whilst supporting their personal ambitions. We are excited by the many opportunities in our home market whilst continuing to seek expansion across the Southeast Asia region."

Mr Luai added: "A core focus for Oracare is the continuous enhancement of the overall customer experience for all our patients. While much has been written in recent times about the advent of digital health, we have been progressively digitising our processes for several years, with a primary focus on improving our customer-centric service. For example, developing our tele-dentistry capabilities to provide further convenience and optionality to patients. Additionally, we are continually investing in advanced equipment to improve treatments and deliver even better patient outcomes."

This investment in technology includes Cone Beam CT scanners which give 3-D imaging for the most precise treatment planning as well as intra-oral scanners that mitigate the need for dental impressions and enable patients to see digital models of their teeth and expected changes to their smile as a result of the planned treatments. The more complex dental procedures such as dental implants can be performed with greater ease than ever before by adopting minimally invasive treatment approaches. Patients ultimately benefit from such procedures with less downtime and a faster return to work and their daily activities.

Oracare also prides itself in investing in the professional skills development of its clinical teams to keep them at the forefront of the industry. This includes course sponsorships and workshops to enhance their clinical skills in the fields of orthodontics, implantology etc. As the clinical teams play the key role in providing first class customer experiences to our patients, Oracare also places equal importance on communication and soft skills training for them.

Dr Adisorn Hanworawong, the founder and CEO of MOS Dental in Thailand, highlighted the key aspects that helped fuel the impressive growth in its clinic footprint of 64% since becoming part of the Oracare Group in 2019: "As a family-run business, we recognized that we were starting to reach a glass-ceiling in terms of our capacity to grow coupled with increased complexity and operational issues that were starting to surface. Joining Oracare Group enabled us to partner with an international group that has helped us implement or upgrade professional systems and protocols along with a corporate infrastructure that has supported our subsequent rapid expansion from 14 to 23 clinics to date and is capable of supporting the planned further expansion. This has equipped our group to consolidate its position further as one of the market leaders in Thailand."

With its successful growth to date, Oracare Group is well placed to become the largest dental group in Southeast Asia in the coming years.

