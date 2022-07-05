ASEAN's most influential fintech event - WFIS, now ready to disrupt Philippines' FSI market

MANILA, Jul 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The launch of 'Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023' by the Central bank of the Philippines (BSP) has been driving major fintech investments in the country. To give an estimate, the first half of 2021 witnessed a total funding of $342 million garnered by the country's fintech firms, more than double of what was raised throughout 2020.To provide a common networking and intelligence sharing platform to Philippines' burgeoning FSI community, Tradepass is hosting World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) for the first time in the Philippines at Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Manila on 16-17 August 2022.The event will attract 600+ technology and business heads from the leading Banks, Insurance & Micro-Finance institutions across the Philippines.In a statement issued, following her participation announcement as a speaker, Dr. Adrienne Heinrich (Vice President & Head of AI Center of Excellence, Union Bank of the Philippines) explained the pivotal nature of AI in her organisation, "AI is a major driver of the Aboitiz Group's Great Transformation into being the Philippines' first techglomerate. At Union Bank of the Philippines, an Aboitiz-led universal bank, we leverage technologies like AI to deliver innovative models and solutions allowing us to provide tailor-fit recommendations on products and services that truly address our customers' needs. AI also enables us to unlock new potential and opportunities across industries in the Group including banking and financial services, power, manufacturing, and beyond."WFIS 2022 - Philippines, will host the top 30+ thought leaders and experts from the industry who will shed light on the most pressing FSI topics focused on the latest tech innovations. The two-day event will also feature live showcase of the best FSI solutions from the leading organizations and a lot more.One of the confirmed speakers, Lito Villanueva (Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation) while taking about the event expressed, "The bridge between the now and the future can only be built by disrupting the current conversation on technology and finance. These conversations spark limitless collaboration between leaders and trailblazers that create boundless innovation. The event is an opportunity to create not only innovation and disruption, but 'disrup-innovation'."Roy Joseph Roberto (Assistant Vice President (AVP) for Digital Transformation, Citibank Philippines) while appreciating the WFIS platform to address crucial CX challenges mentioned, "CX has now become the key differentiator while choosing a financial service platform. Realizing its inseparable nature with data science and AI, the financial services industry is gearing up with bigger investments in AI-enabled solutions. In that regard, World Financial Innovation Series serves as an ideal avenue for business and tech leaders to address the most pressing CX challenges and share how disruptive tech like AI can help bridge these gaps and transform DCX as we know it."Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena, expressed, "With the Philippines witnessing record high investments in fintech and the Filipinos becoming more and more savvy with digitization, WFIS 2022 - Philippines will be the perfect opportunity for the fintech providers to collaborate with the traditional financial institutions and other seeking organizations that want to incorporate fintech into their core infrastructure."Some of the confirmed speakers from the event include: DR. ADRIENNE HEINRICH, Vice President and Head of AI Center of Excellence, Union Bank of the Philippines; DHARMESH PATEL, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, East West Bank; LITO VILLANUEVA, EVP and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation; RONALDO BATISAN, Vice President - Customer Experience, Union Bank of the Philippines; ARIVUVEL RAMU, Group Chief Technology Officer, Tonik (Digital Bank); CARLOS TENGKIAT, Chief Information Security Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation and many others.About Tradepass:Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers. As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Riya JPR & Communication Lead, Tradepass+(91) 80 6166 4401Mohammed RaiyanTradepass Global+91 79964 11687Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com