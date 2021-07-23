ASEC Announcing to develop a “Talents Distribution Platform for Medical Care Industry”

ASEC was initiated in 2016 and is aiming to reduce the difference in South-east Asia. After fundraising via “ASEC Token” in 2017 - 2018, Medical Leaders Thailand (MLT) was established in 2020 to solve healthcare disparities in Thailand.

ASEC aims to help solve social issues and reduce inequality. It stays committed to solving social issues resulting from disparities in medical care, education, politics, public service and employment. From early 2020, it started to conduct medical businesses - Medical Leader Thailand (MLT).

At the moment, it is building one of largest databases of medical care personnel in Asia and developing a mobile app to distribute information for medical care personnel.

Besides, it has established cooperation with Siriraj Hospital, a public medical institution of Thailand and BDMS Group in Thailand, and become partners with world-famous healthcare information distribution company - Medical Tribune.

In the third quarter of the year, ASEC plans to develop a new medical service - matching healthcare professionals with human resource department of healthcare institutions based on MLT database.

ASEC aim to solve healthcare issues among Asia countries

Though Asia has the highest laid-off rate and is seen as the largest talents liquidity market, the medical industry of Asia subjects to shortage of medical human resources, resulting the strain of the whole healthcare system.The reason is the lack of quality matching service between employers and job seekers.Admittedly, there’s platforms to promote employment and help people swap jobs, but such platforms especially for medical care industry are rare. This is the point that ASEC focuses on.

By leveraging the database, ASEC is capable of offering matching services for hospitals and medical companies. On the one hand, it helps medical institutions find the talents they want, on the other, it enabled the job seeker to select the most suitable post.

The project is not limited to Thailand. South-east Asia countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia are included. It will use blockchain technology and crypto currency to complete agreement signing and payment across the countries.

The purpose of businesses is to meet the demand of society. With advanced technology, the process can be made more smoothly and effectively. As such, ASEC is committed to meeting social demand with the most updated technology so as to promote business efficiency.

Project Initiating in Autumn of 2021

To initiate the project, ASEC is expanding the database.

ASEC’s members are not only doctors, but also nurses, pharmacist, medical technicians. Besides, it is expanding partnerships with hospitals, medical institutions and other medical companies.

Looking forward to ushering in a whole new era by combining our resources and blockchain technology in balancing the strained medical system in Asia.

*ASEC Project Business Plan

https://asec-project.com/files/pjt_doc_en.pdf

What is ASEC Project?

* “ASEC Coin” is the native token of ASEC project. As the crypto currency circulating in the business field, it was listed on AlterDice, a Singapore-based crypt ocurrency trading platform.

