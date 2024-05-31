Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation Celebrates the Revitalization of Vernon Hills Shopping Center

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation led by Ben Ashkenazy completed the Vernon Hills Shopping Center repositioning in Scarsdale, NY. The center, serving over one million residents & visitors in Westchester County, is now fully leased & offers retail, dining & entertainment options including Nike, Sephora & Lululemon.

—

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, led by Ben Ashkenazy, recently completed a comprehensive repositioning at Vernon Hills Shopping Center at 700 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, NY. This prime retail and office space serves over one million residents and visitors in Westchester County, providing a renewed hub for commerce and social interaction.

Vernon Hills Shopping Center, encompassing more than 380,000 square feet of mixed-use retail and office space, is now fully leased. The center offers a diverse array of over 20 retail, entertainment, and dining options, including high-profile tenants Starbucks, Barnes and Noble, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic along with noteworthy additions Nike, Sephora, Lululemon, Pottery Barn, Ever/Body, Sweetgreen and Serafina. This location prides itself on delivering vibrant, interactive shopping experiences that cater to a modern consumer’s desire for direct engagement with brands in a communal, family-friendly setting.

Situated centrally between the Hutchinson River Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway, just minutes from I-95 and near the Metro-North Scarsdale Train Station, the property boasts significant accessibility. It features extensive frontage, approximately 1,990 feet on Post Road, and ample parking with 1,600 spaces, accommodating both local shoppers and visitors from afar.

Joe Press, COO of Ashkenazy Acquisition, commented, "The introduction of leading lifestyle brands at Vernon Hills Shopping Center injects a dynamic new energy into a longstanding retail destination. Our capital improvements and strategic leasing initiatives have transformed this property into a premier shopping and lifestyle enclave that reflects our commitment to revitalizing and enhancing valuable real estate assets."

This project is an integral part of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation’s broader strategy investing in and revitalizing irreplaceable retail destinations in key U.S. markets. Ashkenazy Acquisition’s portfolio also includes notable properties Bayside Marketplace in Miami, Shops at Rivercenter in San Antonio, Shops at the Bravern in Seattle, and Beverly Connection in Los Angeles.

Vernon Hills Shopping Center is classified as a community center and occupies a total land area of 12.52 acres. The property, built in 1965, includes 32 stores and provides 1,600 parking spaces. It is centrally located with 1,990 feet of frontage on Post Road, strategically positioned at the southeast corner of White Plains Road and Wilmont Road.

