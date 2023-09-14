Ashley Holmes, the Founder of Holistic Fertility Coach Inc., Underscores the Significance of Ayurveda in Enhancing Fertility.

Ashley Holmes Outlines the Essential Role of Ayurvedic Medicine in Achieving Harmony Between Mind and Body Through Proper Diet, Lifestyle Choices, and the Use of Herbs.

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian medicinal practice that advocates the harmony between mind, body, and spirit. Recently, many individuals have incorporated Ayurveda as a natural approach to fertility, helping couples struggling to conceive balance their mental and physical states while increasing the likelihood of achieving pregnancy.

In this article, we analyze how Ayurveda assists with fertility such as:

Recognizing your dosha: In Ayurveda, each person has their own constitution known as the dosha. Being knowledgeable about your dosha can help you craft your diet and lifestyle in ways that are beneficial for fertility. Aligning your diet: Ayurveda encourages a diet made up of whole foods, herbs, and spices that supports fertility and suits your particular dosha. We look at which food should be included and excluded from your meals in addition to useful tips on meal planning and preparation. Lifestyle modifications: Ayurveda puts emphasis on daily routines, exercising, and stress reduction for successful fertility. We talk about basic changes you can make to support your quest for procreation. Herbs and supplements: Herbs like ashwagandha, shatavari, and ghee are recommended in Ayurvedic medicine to promote fertility. We discuss the advantages and disadvantages of these plants as well as how to include them in your personal fertility agenda. Joint connection of mind and body: Ayurveda acknowledges the significance of correlating mind and body for fertility. Here we examine practices including meditation, yoga, and self-massage to lessen tension, regulate hormones, and facilitate pregnancy.

Ashley Holmes is the Founder of Holistic Fertility Coach Inc. and a certified Hatha Yoga instructor, Yin yoga & Kriya teacher, meditation guide, Ayurvedic health coach, and Reiki Second Degree professional. She is also a bestselling author. Ashley's specialty is utilizing yoga, meditation, chakras, Ayurveda and Reiki to help women come into alignment with their bodies and conceive naturally by healing their sacral chakra. She strives to provide support and advice for those dealing with fertility issues and wants them to know that they do not have to navigate this journey alone. Ashley lives in British Columbia with her husband, twins, and miracle baby.

Testimonial:

"The Holistic Fertility Coaching program has allowed me to nourish myself physically and emotionally, recognize and relieve stress as well as self-learning on a whole new level. The program has empowered me with the tools, but I have prioritized myself and put in the work. This has been a sacred space for me, and I am grateful to feel revitalized, energized, and reinvigorated on my fertility journey and life journey because of her support."

~ Alexa

