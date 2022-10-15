Asia e-commerce giant Yippy announced its expansion in the Middle East

Current Asia e-commerce giant Yippy had just expanded its cross-border e-commerce platform this month into middle east countries for the first time, targeting Jordan as its first market.

The move will mark the biggest push abroad for Yippy, which was founded in 2020 and broke the dominance of typical e-commerce advertising with rock-bottom pricing and a group buying model that encourages users to join the platform to provide enormous amount advertising and marketing services in-line with their partnership merchants from various e-commerce platform.

In Early 2020, Yippy was established as a global e-Commerce marketing platform in order to meet the merchant service needs of online sellers who operate businesses on various platform to sell products. However, in the rapid developing environment, there is enormous supplies of products are not visible to their clients due to lack of traffic or the buyers usually do not see their values when product has low sales volume, ratings and reviews. Mason Brown, founder of Yippy has oversees the opportunity and came out with the marketing platform, Yippy with the concept of connecting both merchants and platform users to replace the typical advertising method, which greatly improve the efficiency while greatly reducing the cost, creating a win-win situation for both parties.

An innovative and lively e-commerce atmosphere is what Yippy aims to build. Yippy will take on a prominent role by 2024 by becoming the top eCommerce marketing platform in the service-providing industry for global markets.

Knowing and understanding that point, CEO Mason Brown once commented: “At Yippy, we want to focus on creating more innovative and powerful ways for businesses. To those who tend to join the global e-commerce markets, not just B2B or B2C but also in advertising field, Yippy is here to make all the impossible become possible”.

In the near future, the platform expects to grow the e-Commerce platform model and make the platform accessible to more countries in addition to integrate and cooperating with more merchants from other well-known e-commerce platform globally. Yippy is aiming to change and customize the way of advertising in the e-commerce markets to help both merchants and users to gain more opportunities to work their way to a higher earning.

