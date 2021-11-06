Asia Esports Festival Online @ Singapore Comic Con 2021

Generation Experience is excited to announce their partnership with Esports Entertainment Asia (EEA) to co-host the Asia Esports Festival (AEF) Online at Singapore Comic Con 2021.

Spanning across the 5 weekends of SGCC, tournaments for Dota 2, Valorant, Call of Duty Mobile, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Pokemon Unite and Counter Strike: Global Offensive will be held online and live streamed via SGCC Online's virtual stage. The grand finals for all 6 games will be played live at EXP - Singapore's largest Esports Center, located at Kallang Wave Mall.

The Asia Esports Festival (AEF) is a mega-esports festival organised by EEA that features the broad genre of cyber-gaming and esports competitions, together with the esports-driven entertainment and youth pop-culture that captures the imagination of millennials.

"We are extremely excited to partner Esports Entertainment Asia to strengthen our esports offering at SGCC, and help grow the esports community in the SEA region."

- Michelle Lim, CEO/Founder, Generation Experience (Organisers of Singapore Comic Con)

"We are equally excited to partner Generation Experience to co-host the Asia Esports Festival (AEF) Online at Singapore Comic Con 2021. Despite restrictive measures under the prevailing Covid situation in Singapore, the AEF Online looks forward to engaging more esports enthusiasts and millennials in Singapore as well as overseas via the Singapore Comic Con 2021 platform"

- Johnny Ong, Co-Chairman/Founder, Esports Entertainment Asia (Organiser of AEF Online)

For more information about Asia Esports Festival Online:

www.esportsasia.net

www.SingaporeComicCon.com

Facebook:

EsportsEntertainmentAsia

SGComicCon

About EXP - Singapore's Largest Esports Experience Center at Kallang Wave Mall

EXP by EEA spans across 12,000 Square Feet to house a comprehensive esports ecosystem under one roof. It features an integrated live-streaming-ready esports event space, pro-esports team rooms, esports cafe, luma/chroma rooms, open-concept LAN Gaming area as well as "pro-sumer" areas with the latest in content-creation technologies. It also offers a comprehensive display of the sound and video equipment, gaming laptops and consoles, as well as the latest gaming accessories and gadgets from the top brands in the industry.

The EXP is designed to be an integrated esports and streaming-ready venue for major esports events, tournaments, competitions, as well as the latest esports games and product launches at regional and international level. The EXP will offer the following key features:

Large Event Hall fully equipped professional audio video systems, high bandwidth connectivity and fuss-free IT capabilities to cater to the ever-changing landscape in media consumption.

Open-concept LAN gaming area for gamers and enthusiasts to experience the latest top-notch, fast-paced PCs with super-premium esports peripherals and accessories;

Retail showcase galore by top brands on the latest games, accessories, equipment and merchandize spanning across the Console, PC and Mobile gaming platforms;

Pro-Sumer Corner that features professional-grade gear and accessories for professional streamers, influencers, content-creators and tech-connoisseurs;

Deluxe Pro-Team Room fully equipped with professional gear for esports tournaments, competitions, and for competition teams to train and compete;

Chroma/Luma rooms fully equipped for webcasting and live-streaming by game-casters and influencers, as well as serve as interactive space for esports content producers in the brainstorming and co-creation of high quality production and streaming;

Main Conference Room for game-strategy briefings and game-play analysis;

Cozy Cafe area serving food and drinks specially created for gamers!

About Esports Entertainment Asia (EEA)

EEA is a Singapore-based company set up in 2019 with the bold vision to build a comprehensive ecosystem for esports in Singapore and the Asia region. Leveraging strong capabilities and strategic partnerships in the esports industry and beyond, the EEA plans to execute its vision of building a solid ecosystem for esports through 4 key thrusts over the next few years:

Organise world-class esports events and competitions (like the AEF) across Asia;

Develop esports entertainment venues across Asia's gateway cities with the launch of the Esports Entertainment Asia Venue Fund;

Build a Pan-Asia social platform for esports enthusiasts to network and build their own communities to exchange ideas and experiences;

Nurture talents to meet the needs of the esports industry by setting up a training academy.

About Generation Experience (GenXP)

Generation Experience specializes in conceptualisation, curation and organisation of unique and highly engaging experiential events. The specialist team is led by a veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

EXP - Singapore's Largest Esports Experience Center is located at:

Kallang Wave Mall

#02-09/10

1, Stadium Place

Singapore 397628

