The Asia Group Welcomes Minister Stephen Smith as Senior Advisor - Australia

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Group – a leading strategic advisory firm helping businesses succeed in the Indo-Pacific – is pleased to announce the expansion of its Australia capabilities by welcoming Minister Stephen Smith as a Senior Advisor. As companies look to excel in the Australian market, or with Australian partners, Stephen's deep expertise will augment The Asia Group's (TAG) ability to deliver unparalleled insights and analysis to clients.

"We are excited to have Stephen join us as we grow our footprint in the Indo-Pacific to support corporate interest across a range of industries," said Rexon Ryu, Managing Partner and lead of the firm's aerospace and defense practice. "Stephen brings decades of leadership and insight into Australia's domestic political system, as well as years of foreign policy, trade, and defense experience. His expertise in Australia's governing systems and his unique insights into the dynamics of Australia's external relationships will be invaluable to TAG's clients to navigate and succeed in this expanding market."

During his decades of public service, Stephen served as a Member of Parliament, Minister for Defence, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Trade in Canberra – playing a major role in shifting Australia's defense policy and in deepening Australia's relationships with India, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States, while using venues such as the East Asia Summit and the Trans-Pacific Partnership to strengthen U.S.-Australia ties.

In addition to his work with The Asia Group, Stephen is now Professor of Public International Law at the University of Western Australia (UWA) and a Distinguished Fellow and Board Member of the Perth USAsia Centre based at UWA. He is Chair of the UWA Defence and Security Institute, which he helped establish. He currently chairs the board of an Australian cyber security company and is a member of the Government's Cyber Security Industry Advisory Committee. Stephen's background will strengthen TAG's ability to help firms navigate issues related to supply chains, critical minerals, telecommunications, and cyber security that stand at the intersection of national security and commercial concerns.

TAG's growing team covering Australia and the Pacific includes leading experts and former government officials with extensive networks and a proven track record of success in helping clients seize new business opportunities and navigate critical policy challenges. Since the firm's founding in 2013, TAG has provided market expansion, sales, and risk management support for leading multinational companies across the technology, healthcare, defense, and energy sectors in Australia. Along with TAG's recent investments in India, Southeast Asia, and China, Stephen's work enhances the firm's on-the-ground capabilities and will help provide integrated global–local solutions to clients.

