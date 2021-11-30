The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Vietnam Recognises 64 Award Recipients as Exemplars of Entrepreneurial and Business Excellence

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 64 exceptional business leaders and enterprises which have excelled and achieved great heights in their respective industries amidst the ongoing pandemic were accorded the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Vietnam.



The Award Recipients of Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Vietnam.

An initiative by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the region's largest recognition programme recognising entrepreneurial and business excellence. Themed "Build Back Better", this year marks its 15th year and the 5th edition of the APEA in Vietnam.

The APEA recipients were selected from among 260 nominees through a stringent evaluation and judging process, and only 64 were crowned as award recipients this year.

In his welcome address, Enterprise Asia Chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call to the world that placed businesses to the test with a plethora of challenges. It was also the year that Vietnam unleashed its true potential and demonstrated its resilience by becoming one of the top-performing economies in the world. Vietnam's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape has shown the world its readiness to adopt technology and to constantly innovate."

Dr. Fong further added that "In 2020, Vietnam's General Statistics Office recorded a 2.9% GDP growth in the country amid the pandemic since the previous year. This grand feat is a result of the efforts, determination and dedication of the business leaders and enterprises honoured at this year's APEA."

The APEA has recognised entrepreneurial trailblazers within various business industries since 2007 while honouring remarkable achievements in four categories—Master Entrepreneur, Fast Enterprise, Inspirational Brand, and Corporate Excellence categories.

Tran Hung Huy, Chairman of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), and Dang Huynh Uc My, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC, are among the notable Master Entrepreneur Category winners of the APEA Vietnam chapter. Their unrivalled tenacity and perseverance have positioned them as exemplars of extraordinary entrepreneurship.

Among the esteemed winning enterprises for the Fast Enterprise Category includes Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the bank's regular footfall hit USD 1.4 million, which was approximately 12 times higher than its previous record at the end of 2019. The bank has become the leading bank in terms of individual customer deposit growth with an average growth rate of up to 40% per year.

Johnson & Johnson (Vietnam) Co., Ltd was announced as one of the awardees under the Inspirational Brand Category. The company's Listerine® brand has become the most popular and trusted brand in the mouthwash category and has successfully established the awareness of brand repositioning to protect and care for consumers' oral hygiene.

Sun Group emerged as a winner under both the Inspirational Brand and Corporate Excellence Categories. The real estate development company has established astounding projects and award-winning architectural structures throughout the country, including world-class entertainment complexes under the name, Sun World.

Syngenta Vietnam Limited came forth as one of the winners under the Corporate Excellence Category. Over three decades, along with improving the efficiency of cultivation practices, the company's crop science technology has helped increase the value of agricultural products and contributed to the key milestones of Vietnamese agriculture such as protecting approximately 16 million hectares of crops with its products each year.

Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. is another awardee under the Corporate Excellence Category. Despite the pandemic, the leading European-owned two-wheel motor vehicle manufacturer recorded 2020 as the best year of production and business performances across key markets in Piaggio Asia Pacific. It was also the year with the best revenue and gross margin for the company.

The APEA 2021 Vietnam is supported by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham); France-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFV); The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham); The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (CanCham); The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM); Snowball Consultancy Co., Ltd as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the News Release Distribution Partner; Bizhub Vietnam, SME Magazine and Viet Nam News as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2021 VIETNAM

NAME/ DESIGNATION COMPANY INDUSTRY Tran Hung Huy Chairman Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Nguyen Ho Nam Co-Founder & Chairman Bamboo Capital Group Energy Phan Tan Dat Chairman Binh Duong Mineral and Construction Joint Stock Company Construction Pham Minh Thien CEO Co May Lai Vung Co., Ltd Agriculture Ly Anh Duy Quang Member of BOD GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Nguyen Dinh Trung Chairman Hung Thinh Corporation Property Development Le Nu Thuy Duong Vice Chairwoman Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading JSC Property Development Dr. Tran Thi Le CEO Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC Consumer Goods Amit Verma Country Head Olam Vietnam Limited Agriculture Trinh Van Tuan Chairman of the BOD Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) Financial Services Pham Viet Anh Chairman PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation Transportation & Logistics Vu Duc Tien BOD's Member & General Director Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company Financial Services Dang Huynh Uc My Vice Chairwoman of the BOD Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC Agriculture Nguyen Dang Giap Chairman of the BOD The 36 Corporation JSC Construction Pham Thanh Tung Chairman Tri Viet Securities Joint Stock Corporation Financial Services Surendra Verma Manufacturing Head, Asia & General Director UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd Agriculture

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Danh Khoi Group Joint Stock Company Property Development KMS Solutions Telecommunications & ICT Nova Consumer Group Joint Stock Company Agriculture OTB Creative Co.,Ltd Professional & Business Services Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank Financial Services Tri Viet Securities Joint Stock Corporation Financial Services Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC) Financial Services VSETGROUP Group Joint Stock Company Telecommunications & ICT Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company Financial Services

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services CO MEM Natural Cosmetics JSC Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology COCOON Consumer Goods Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Of Vietnam, Ltd. Financial Services Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company Professional & Business Services FPT Long Chau Pharma Joint Stock Company Retail Frasers Property Vietnam Property Development FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services G Kitchen Agriculture G-Group Technology Corporation Telecommunications & ICT Generali Vietnam Life Insurance LLC Financial Services GeoComply Telecommunications & ICT HappySkin Vietnam Corporation Retail HoangAnh Flavors And Food Ingredients Company Limited Food & Beverage Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited Financial Services LISTERINE® by Johnson & Johnson (Vietnam) Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology M.O.I Cosmetics Cosmetics Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC Consumer Goods Pharmacity Pharmacy Joint Stock Company Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services SpaceSpeakers Group Media & Entertainment Sun Group Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism T&A Ogilvy Media & Entertainment Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) Financial Services TikTok Vietnam Telecommunications & ICT

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) Transportation & Logistics Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Bamboo Capital Group Energy BIDV MetLife Life Insurance Financial Services Binh Duong Mineral and Construction Joint Stock Company Construction Central Construction JSC Construction Co May Lai Vung Co., Ltd Agriculture Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Of Vietnam, Ltd. Financial Services Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company Professional & Business Services DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Professional & Business Services Dong Tay Promotion Media & Entertainment Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company Mining & Energy GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation Agriculture HoangAnh Flavors And Food Ingredients Company Limited Food & Beverage Hung Thinh Corporation Property Development IPP Travel Retail Retail Khanh Hoa Sanest Soft Drink Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods NovaGroup Property Development MBBank Financial Services Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC Consumer Goods PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation Transportation & Logistics Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) Food & Beverage Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) Retail Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company Financial Services Sun Group Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism Super Cargo Service Co., Ltd. Transportation & Logistics Syngenta Vietnam Limited Agriculture Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC Agriculture Tek Experts Professional & Business Services Tin Nghia Logistics JSC Transportation & Logistics TNG Holdings Vietnam Property Development Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) Financial Services UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd Agriculture

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.