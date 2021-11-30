The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Vietnam Recognises 64 Award Recipients as Exemplars of Entrepreneurial and Business Excellence

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 64 exceptional business leaders and enterprises which have excelled and achieved great heights in their respective industries amidst the ongoing pandemic were accorded the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Vietnam.

The Award Recipients of Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Vietnam.
An initiative by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the region's largest recognition programme recognising entrepreneurial and business excellence. Themed "Build Back Better", this year marks its 15th year and the 5th edition of the APEA in Vietnam.

The APEA recipients were selected from among 260 nominees through a stringent evaluation and judging process, and only 64 were crowned as award recipients this year.

In his welcome address, Enterprise Asia Chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call to the world that placed businesses to the test with a plethora of challenges. It was also the year that Vietnam unleashed its true potential and demonstrated its resilience by becoming one of the top-performing economies in the world. Vietnam's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape has shown the world its readiness to adopt technology and to constantly innovate."

Dr. Fong further added that "In 2020, Vietnam's General Statistics Office recorded a 2.9% GDP growth in the country amid the pandemic since the previous year. This grand feat is a result of the efforts, determination and dedication of the business leaders and enterprises honoured at this year's APEA."

The APEA has recognised entrepreneurial trailblazers within various business industries since 2007 while honouring remarkable achievements in four categories—Master Entrepreneur, Fast Enterprise, Inspirational Brand, and Corporate Excellence categories.

Tran Hung Huy, Chairman of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), and Dang Huynh Uc My, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC, are among the notable Master Entrepreneur Category winners of the APEA Vietnam chapter. Their unrivalled tenacity and perseverance have positioned them as exemplars of extraordinary entrepreneurship.

Among the esteemed winning enterprises for the Fast Enterprise Category includes Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the bank's regular footfall hit USD 1.4 million, which was approximately 12 times higher than its previous record at the end of 2019. The bank has become the leading bank in terms of individual customer deposit growth with an average growth rate of up to 40% per year.

Johnson & Johnson (Vietnam) Co., Ltd was announced as one of the awardees under the Inspirational Brand Category. The company's Listerine® brand has become the most popular and trusted brand in the mouthwash category and has successfully established the awareness of brand repositioning to protect and care for consumers' oral hygiene.

Sun Group emerged as a winner under both the Inspirational Brand and Corporate Excellence Categories. The real estate development company has established astounding projects and award-winning architectural structures throughout the country, including world-class entertainment complexes under the name, Sun World.

Syngenta Vietnam Limited came forth as one of the winners under the Corporate Excellence Category. Over three decades, along with improving the efficiency of cultivation practices, the company's crop science technology has helped increase the value of agricultural products and contributed to the key milestones of Vietnamese agriculture such as protecting approximately 16 million hectares of crops with its products each year.

Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. is another awardee under the Corporate Excellence Category. Despite the pandemic, the leading European-owned two-wheel motor vehicle manufacturer recorded 2020 as the best year of production and business performances across key markets in Piaggio Asia Pacific. It was also the year with the best revenue and gross margin for the company.

The APEA 2021 Vietnam is supported by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham); France-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFV); The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham); The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (CanCham); The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM); Snowball Consultancy Co., Ltd as the Official Implementation Partner; PR Newswire as the News Release Distribution Partner; Bizhub Vietnam, SME Magazine and Viet Nam News as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2021 VIETNAM

NAME/

DESIGNATION

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Tran Hung Huy

Chairman

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

Nguyen Ho Nam

Co-Founder & Chairman

Bamboo Capital Group

Energy

Phan Tan Dat

Chairman

Binh Duong Mineral and Construction Joint Stock Company

 

Construction

Pham Minh Thien

CEO

Co May Lai Vung Co., Ltd

Agriculture

Ly Anh Duy Quang

Member of BOD

GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

Nguyen Dinh Trung

Chairman

Hung Thinh Corporation

Property Development

Le Nu Thuy Duong

Vice Chairwoman

Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading JSC

Property Development

Dr. Tran Thi Le

CEO

Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC

Consumer Goods

Amit Verma

Country Head

Olam Vietnam Limited

Agriculture

Trinh Van Tuan

Chairman of the BOD

Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB)

Financial Services

Pham Viet Anh

Chairman

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Vu Duc Tien

BOD's Member & General Director

Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company

Financial Services

Dang Huynh Uc My

Vice Chairwoman of the BOD

Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC

Agriculture

Nguyen Dang Giap

Chairman of the BOD

The 36 Corporation JSC

Construction

Pham Thanh Tung

Chairman

Tri Viet Securities Joint Stock Corporation

Financial Services

Surendra Verma

Manufacturing Head, Asia & General Director

UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd

Agriculture

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Danh Khoi Group Joint Stock Company

Property Development

KMS Solutions

Telecommunications & ICT

Nova Consumer Group Joint Stock Company

Agriculture

OTB Creative Co.,Ltd

Professional & Business Services

Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank

Financial Services

Tri Viet Securities Joint Stock Corporation

Financial Services

Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC)

Financial Services

VSETGROUP Group Joint Stock Company

Telecommunications & ICT

Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company

Financial Services

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

CO MEM Natural Cosmetics JSC

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

COCOON

Consumer Goods

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Of Vietnam, Ltd.

Financial Services

Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company

Professional & Business Services

FPT Long Chau Pharma Joint Stock Company

Retail

Frasers Property Vietnam

Property Development

FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited

Financial Services

G Kitchen

Agriculture

G-Group Technology Corporation

Telecommunications & ICT

Generali Vietnam Life Insurance LLC

Financial Services

GeoComply

Telecommunications & ICT

HappySkin Vietnam Corporation

Retail

HoangAnh Flavors And Food Ingredients Company Limited

Food & Beverage

Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited

Financial Services

LISTERINE® by Johnson & Johnson (Vietnam)

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

M.O.I Cosmetics

Cosmetics

Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC

Consumer Goods

Pharmacity Pharmacy Joint Stock Company

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services

SpaceSpeakers Group

Media & Entertainment

Sun Group

Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism

T&A Ogilvy

Media & Entertainment

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)

Financial Services

TikTok Vietnam

Telecommunications & ICT

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)

Transportation & Logistics

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

Bamboo Capital Group

Energy

BIDV MetLife Life Insurance

Financial Services

Binh Duong Mineral and Construction Joint Stock Company

Construction

Central Construction JSC

Construction

Co May Lai Vung Co., Ltd

Agriculture

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Of Vietnam, Ltd.

Financial Services

Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company

Professional & Business Services

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Professional & Business Services

Dong Tay Promotion

Media & Entertainment

Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company

Mining & Energy

GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

HoangAnh Flavors And Food Ingredients Company Limited

Food & Beverage

Hung Thinh Corporation

Property Development

IPP Travel Retail

Retail

Khanh Hoa Sanest Soft Drink Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

NovaGroup

Property Development

MBBank

Financial Services

Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC

Consumer Goods

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services

Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO)

Food & Beverage

Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op)

Retail

Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company

Financial Services

Sun Group

Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism

Super Cargo Service Co., Ltd.

Transportation & Logistics

Syngenta Vietnam Limited

Agriculture

Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa JSC

Agriculture

Tek Experts

Professional & Business Services

Tin Nghia Logistics JSC

Transportation & Logistics

TNG Holdings Vietnam

Property Development

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)

Financial Services

UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd

Agriculture

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.