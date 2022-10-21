The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Regional Edition Honors Business Leaders and Enterprises Navigating the Post-Pandemic Reset

PR Newswire Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Regional Edition honors 25 exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia which excelled and showcased unparalleled resilience and growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Regional Edition Honors Business Leaders and Enterprises Navigating the Post-Pandemic Reset
The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Regional Edition Honors Business Leaders and Enterprises Navigating the Post-Pandemic Reset

The Awards were presented by His Excellency Tun Dato' Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi bin Haji Abdul Razak, The Head of State of Penang. The award recipients were selected from over 150 submissions received from 16 markets through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007 by Enterprise Asia, the Awards' past recipients include TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong's Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, China's Xu Rongmao, India's Adi Godrej, Taiwan's Douglas Tong Hsu, and the Philippines's Dennis Anthony Uy

Among the notable awardees are Dr. Steve Mark Gan, President & CEO of the Philippines' Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) Group of Companies, and Goh Thian Teck, CEO of Malaysia's Bataras Sdn Bhd, under the Master Entrepreneur category, Hong Kong's CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited and the Philippines' AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. under the Fast Enterprise Category, Thailand's FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited and Takeda Healthcare Philippines Inc under the Inspirational Brand category, and Indonesia's Kalbe Consumer Health and India's Aspire Systems under the Corporate Excellence category.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech that "All award recipients have demonstrated exemplary entrepreneurial spirit through their unmatched determination and perseverance in spite of the pandemic. They are living proof of how responsible entrepreneurship continues to be a key driver in fostering sustainable economic growth in the post-pandemic era, paving the path to positioning Asia at the top of the worldwide economic reset."

The APEA 2022 Regional Edition is endorsed by The Government of Penang; supported by the Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), The Free Industrial Zone, Penang, Companies' Association (FREPENCA), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (KLMCC), Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors (MACD), Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) – Penang Chapter, Malaysian Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Myanmar Business Executives (MBE), Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MICCI), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (SAMENTA), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA); with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; Digital Penang and Invest Penang as Strategic Partners; Bangkok Post, Business World Philippines, Hong Kong Economics Time, Kumparan Indonesia, and SME Magazine as Media Partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY

Rienzi Ramirez

 President & Country Manager

24/7 CUSTOMER PHILIPPINES INC.

Professional & Business Services

Philippines

Archie G. Carrasco

 Founder, Chairman & CEO

AGC POWER HOLDINGS CORP.

Media & Entertainment

Philippines

Goh Thian Teck

 CEO

BATARAS SDN BHD

Retail

Malaysia

Dr. Steve Mark Gan

 President & CEO

GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER (GAOC) GROUP OF COMPANIES

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Philippines

Chatchai Sirilai

 President

GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK

Financial Services

Thailand

Vitai Ratanakorn

 President & CEO

GOVERNMENT SAVINGS BANK

Financial Services

Thailand

Francis Lau Choo Yew

 Founder & Managing Director

LCY DEVELOPMENT

SDN BHD

Construction

Brunei

Frederick D.Ong

 President & CEO

PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES INC.

Food & Beverage

Philippines

Nikhil Kumar

 Managing Director

STAMCORP INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

Mining

Singapore

Igor Gomes

 Cluster Head, VMAPS (Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore)

TAKEDA MALAYSIA

SDN BHD

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Malaysia

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY/REGION

24/7 CUSTOMER PHILIPPINES INC.

Professional & Business Services

Philippines

ASIA PACIFIC SALES & MARKETING ACADEMY PTE LTD

Professional & Business Services

Singapore

AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.

Property Development

Philippines

BATARAS SDN BHD

Retail

Malaysia

CHAN CREATIVE CO., LTD.

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Thailand

CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL CPC LIMITED

Telecommunications & ICT

Hong Kong SAR

KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Indonesia

OCTOBER DYNASTY GROUP  

Food & Beverage

Malaysia

STAMCORP INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

Mining

Singapore

UNIFY SHIPPING SERVICES SDN BHD

Transportation & Logistics

Malaysia

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY

JESSIE MUM BY CHAN CREATIVE      CO., LTD

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Thailand

FWD LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Financial Services

Thailand

GAN ADVANCED OSSEOINTEGRATION CENTER (GAOC) GROUP OF COMPANIES

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Philippines

PT BANK AMAR INDONESIA TBK

Financial Services

Indonesia

SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES  

Financial Services

Philippines

TAKEDA HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES INC

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Philippines

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY

ASPIRE SYSTEMS

Telecommunications & ICT

India

AYALALAND LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP.

Property Development

Philippines

CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION  PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Retail

Thailand

DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS PHILS., INC.

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Philippines

GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK

Financial Services

Thailand

KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Indonesia

LCY DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD

Construction

Brunei

PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES INC.

Food & Beverage

Philippines

PT DANAREKSA (PERSERO)

Financial Services

Indonesia

SUN LIFE PHILIPPINES

Financial Services

Philippines

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.