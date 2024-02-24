Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada and Universities Canada Launch Canada-in-Asia Conference in Singapore February 26-29

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada invite members of the media to attend the second annual Canada-in-Asia Conference at the Pan Pacific Singapore from February 26-29, 2024.

With over 430 registrants, the Canada-in-Asia Conferences 2024 event (CIAC2024) will focus on two thematic areas: Agri-food (Feb. 26-27) and Climate Solutions (Feb. 27-29). CIAC2024 will convene business and government leaders, investors and innovators, and researchers and experts from across Asia and Canada to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas and to create collaborative partnerships in these two critical sectors.

APF Canada and Universities Canada are honoured to confirm that Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations for the Republic of Singapore, Ms. Grace Fu, will be joining CIAC2024 as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the 27 February Gala Dinner.

Event: Canada-in-Asia Conferences 2024.

Date: February 26-29, 2024

Location: Pan Pacific Singapore

