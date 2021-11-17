Asia Pacific PropTech Summit 2021 | APPS2021

"Where Property, Technology, and People Come Together"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPS2021 is the largest virtual PropTech event for the APAC region. The Asia Pacific Proptech Summit 2021 will be held from 26-27 November 2021 and is organized by the Malaysia PropTech Association, together with our APAC PropTech partners, and in conjunction with Unissu Ltd from the United Kingdom, a platform "shaping the future of real estate".



AsiaPacific PropTech Summit 2021

PropTech (Property Technology) is a fast-growing industry with digital solutions for one of the largest industries in the world, the property industry. According to JLL, a global real estate services company; PropTech startups have grown 300% over the last 12 months creating a total of USD 9.7 billion in funding activities in Q1 2021.

APPS2021 is an event for the complete property, real estate, and built industry under the roof of technology. It's the place to meet and greet real estate professionals and PropTech players/solution providers. But also enough to sniff around for the curious students and PropTech enthusiasts looking at the industry as a career opportunity.

The APAC region is extremely active when it comes to PropTech, mainly because of the number of large-scale property projects in the region. Hence, the large number of PropTech associations from the Middle East, Europe, and the APAC region, participating in the event.

APPS2021 will focus on five main verticals - Plan, Construct, Transact, Manage, and Educate. The event will host renowned industry specialists and subject experts, sharing their knowledge and vast experience with the event delegates.

APPS2021 is a unique opportunity for stakeholders of the property and proptech industries to mingle, discuss, collaborate, and seek enticing partnerships.

SUMMIT

Over the course of two days, the APPS2021 Summit is lining up 100+ speakers, from more than 18 countries. The Summit intends to deliver knowledge, answer questions, share connections, create network opportunities, and keep the conversation going long after the event.

EXPO

Apart from the two-day event APPS2021 will host a virtual exhibition, where event delegates can browse and roam around connecting with the players in the industry.

The APPS2021 Expo will remain online till 31st March 2022 offering all exhibitors more targeted exposure, and delegates, guests, and visitors more time to explore the industry.

Event Verticals:

PLAN

CONSTRUCT

TRANSACT

MANAGE

EDUCATE

Confirmed Event Partners:

Japan Proptech

Proptech BNE

PropTech Indonesia

AsiaPropTech

Proptech For Good

Proptech Turkey

ME PropTech Initiative Dubai

Italian PropTech Network

SUPPORTING LOCAL AGENCIES

MaGIC

CRADLE

MDEC

MEDIA ACCREDITATION

www.appsummit.asia

CONTACT DETAILS

Dr. Daniel Gambero

President

Malaysia PropTech Association

Telephone & WhatsApp (+60) 012 - 980 2292

Email presidency@proptech.org.my