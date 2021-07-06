Asia Tech x Singapore Unveils Exciting Speaker Line-up that Explores the Intersection of Technology, Society & the Digital Economy

More than 350 expert speakers from across the globe convene to engage in challenging conversations spanning all aspects of technology at inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech today announced the latest line up of luminary profiles headlining the upcoming Asia Tech x Singapore, held from 13 to 16 July 2021.

The ATxSummit, held on 13 July, is the apex event of the inaugural ATxSG. Set to be opened by Guest-of-Honour Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Mr Heng Swee Keat, the event seeks to address how governance, trust, and technology can come together to solve global challenges while promoting innovation, diversity, and inclusion.

At the invitation-only ATxSummit, attendees will hear from top-level government officials and private sector executives as they engage in conversations on trends, challenges and opportunities across four key pillars – Tech x Trust, Tech x Good, Tech x Builders, and Tech x Creative – that will redefine tech for a better future. These movers-and-shakers who push the boundaries of innovation across the globe include:

H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid , President, Republic of Estonia

H.E. Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Indonesia

H.E. Jane Hume , Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy, Minister for Women's Economic Security, Australia

Brad Smith , President, Microsoft

Ming Maa, Group President, Grab

Scott Beaumont , President Asia Pacific, Google

Maya Hari , Vice President, Global Strategy & Operations, Twitter Inc

Vitalik Buterin , Co-founder, Ethereum

Maya Hari, Vice President, Global Strategy & Operations, Twitter , who will speak at the Tech x Sustainability panel, said " Asia has long been a driver of ingenuity in technology, constantly pushing the boundaries of a digital world. We have seen many innovators looking to improve lives at a hyperlocal level, before then broadening the impact to a global stage. ATxSG typifies this too, bringing together leaders from across the globe to share their unique views on the intersection of technology and society. I am delighted to be a part of this conversation. "

ATxPlus is where delegates can find an international gathering of experts focused on holding deeper conversations around the preeminent topics that will foster greater technological collaboration and innovation. This year, ATxPlus comprises the ATxAI Conference, and the FutureChina Global Forum organised by Business China, held on 12 July.

The ATxAI Conference, organised by IMDA, the Personal Data Protection Commission and the National University of Singapore, will be opened by Guest-of-Honour Singapore Minister for Communications and Information Mrs Josephine Teo on 14 July. The conference will bring together industry thought leaders, policymakers and experts from the East and West to discuss leading technological trends and their implications for business and policy-making, and provide insights on the value of AI governance to the industry.

The ATxAI Conference boasts a line-up of panellists including:

H.E. Cédric O, Minister of State for the Digital Transition and Electronic Communications, France

H .E. Omar Sultan Al Olama , Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Work Applications, United Arab Emirates

Hiroaki Kitano , President and CEO, Sony Computer Science Laboratories

Norberto de Andrade , Global Policy Lead for Digital and AI Ethics, Facebook, Creator and founder, Open Loop

Wendell Wallach , Emeritus Chair of Technology and Ethics Studies, Yale University Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics

ATxEnterprise , comprising BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia and TechXLR8Asia, will give attendees complimentary access to the exhibitor showcase and conference sessions. These industry segments, aimed at fostering B2B connections, will highlight new tech solutions and innovations, as well as provide valuable insights on digital transformation and trends central to driving the future digital economy.

T he ATxEnterprise Industry Headliner stage will feature industry leaders who are at the forefront of leveraging tech to address global challenges, including:

Anne Chow , CEO, AT&T Business

Celine Le Cotonnec, Chief Data and Innovation Officer, Bank of Singapore

Kuo-Yi Lim , Co-founder & Managing Partner, Monk's Hill Ventures

Samit Chopra , Managing Director, International (EMEA & Pacific) Strategy & Operations, WeWork

ATxImpact consists of events targeted at driving social impact and start-ups, including accelerateHER Asia and InnovFest x Elevating Founders Asia. accelerateHER Asia, focused on women-in-tech, will be opened by Guest-of-Honour Singapore Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information Mr Tan Kiat How on 15 July. Bringing together exceptional women leaders to discuss big ideas to propel the tech industry into its next phase of innovation and equality, speakers include:

Lee Chew Tan , Managing Director, Amazon Web Services ASEAN

Marjet Andriesse , Vice President and GM, Redhat

Lynette Tan , CEO, Singapore Space & Tech

Dr. Pauline Erica Tay , Chief Operating Officer, Celligenic

Celebrating the region's entrepreneurs, InnovFest x Elevating Founders Asia, the official start-up event of ATxSG, will be opened by Singapore Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Information Ms Rahayu Mahzam. It will feature more than 100 start-ups.

"InnovFest has been organised by NUS Enterprise since 2006 and we are excited to bring it back this year for the first time as a virtual event, as part of InnovFest x Elevating Founders Asia at ATxSG. The vibrant participation across different countries and various industries provides confirmation of passionate innovators and thought leaders sharing their knowledge, experience, research findings and inventions. Not only are we helping to foster new partnerships and uncover emerging trends but more importantly, we hope to act as a conduit for attendees to make powerful connections at the event," said Professor Freddy Boey, Deputy President (Innovation & Enterprise), National University of Singapore (NUS).

