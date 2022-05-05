AsiaInfo CEO Gao Nianshu voted "Best CEO in China" in FinanceAsia poll

About AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 May 2022 - FinanceAsia, an authoritative financial magazine in Asia, recently announced the results of its 2022 Asia's Best Companies poll. Mr. Gao Nianshu, executive director and CEO of AsiaInfo Technologies Limited ("AsiaInfo" or "the Company", stock code: 01675.HK), was voted "Best CEO in China".FinanceAsia is one of the most representative and influential capital market journals in Asia Pacific region and an international authoritative financial magazine for institutional investors, analysts and fund managers. Its Asia's Best Companies poll covers companies from more than 10 countries in Asia, where respected analysts and investors in different regions are invited to vote and assess the overall management and performance of various attributes of companies in Asia Pacific region. The results are considered as highly representative, fair and influential in the market.The achievement of the award demonstrated Mr. Gao's excellent corporate management and governance capabilities were recognised by the industry and capital market, and at the same time, was an endorsement of AsiaInfo's leadership in overall management.In July 2016, Mr. Gao was appointed as the executive director and CEO of AsiaInfo. Under his leadership, AsiaInfo accurately grasped the opportunity of digital transformation of economy and society, pioneered in "Data-driven operation as-a-service (DSaaS)" business and was successfully listed on the Mainboard of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in end 2018.In 2019, AsiaInfo formulated the strategy of "One consolidation, Three development", building on the solid foundation in telecommunication operators market to accelerate the growth of DSaaS and gradually and successfully penetrate into other large enterprises markets, such as finance, government affairs, energy, cable TV, transportation and postal, etc., and set the goal of "business scale to exceed RMB10 billion and the new businesses to contribute a half by 2025", which embarked the "reengineering journey" of AsiaInfo.In the three years after listing, on cumulative basis, AsiaInfo's revenue, net profit, earnings per share and net assets per share were up by 32.8%, 283.2%, 168.8% and 30.3% respectively. In 2021, the Company's operating revenue reached RMB6.9 billion and "The three new businesses" revenue accounted for more than 22% of operating revenue. The business transformation achieved remarkable results, demonstrating the Company's strong strategic execution and management capabilities.In early 2022, AsiaInfo successfully acquired iResearch and forged seven core digital and intelligent capabilities, namely consulting and planning, product development, implementation and delivery, system integration, smart decision-making, data operation, and customer service, creating a closed-loop offerings to customers and becoming a leading provider with full-stack digital and intelligent capabilities.In recent years, AsiaInfo has firmly implemented the national "dual carbon" (i.e. carbon peaking and carbon neutrality) strategy and pledged to achieve "carbon peak" in 2025 and "carbon neutrality" in 2028, while empowering the implementation of "dual carbon" in society at large with scientific and technological capabilities. Moreover, AsiaInfo is a firm advocate and performer of corporate social responsibility, with active participation in the work of fighting the epidemic with science and technology, poverty alleviation and education support, delivering corporate citizenship with actions.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited (stock code: 01675 HK) was founded in 1993 and successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 19 December 2018. It is a leading provider of software products, solutions and services, a leading provider of integrated cloud and network management services, and a leading provider with full-stack digital and intelligent capabilities.



#AsiaInfoTechnology



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.