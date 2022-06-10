ASIAN ACCOUNTANTS IN PRACTICE TO GATHER VIRTUALLY THIS MONTH TO TRANSFORM ACCOUNTING PRACTICES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Practice Summit 2022 returns live online this 15th June. Asia's only dedicated event focusing on technology transformation for accounting, bookkeeping, audit and corporate service firms, the Summit will bring together over 700 leaders virtually, to learn, network and develop strategies for success.



Throughout the day, attendees can choose from over 20 presentations and live discussion sessions, delivered by pacesetting firms who have transformed the way they work through technology. All the solution providers serious about supporting Asian accounting firms in their digitalisation journey will be there.

"As businesses continue to change the way they work and with an increased focus on new technology, it's essential that the accounting players supporting those businesses are maximizing efficiencies and helping to drive this transformation in the finance function", says Paul Clark, Managing Director – Asia for Terrapinn. "The Digital Practice Summit is the perfect place for accountants and bookkeepers in practice to learn more about the latest technology innovations and explore how they can help them better serve their clients".

With two channels of content, focusing on Business Advisory and Practice Management, attendees can choose where they want to spend their time, and can watch any missed sessions on-demand for a month after the event. Expert speakers who will be sharing their insights include:

Aly Garrett , Founder, All In Advisory

, Founder, All In Advisory Sarah Lawrence , Founder & Managing Director, Hot Toast

, Founder & Managing Director, Hot Toast Daniel Hustler , Education Manager, Xero Asia

, Education Manager, Xero Asia Kevin Fitzgerald , Chief Revenue Officer, Spenmo

, Chief Revenue Officer, Spenmo Kooi Fai Siow , Managing Director, Eximius Ventures

, Managing Director, Eximius Ventures Kyelie Baxter, Managing Partner, IQ Accountants

Yeong Seng Lim , KLP LLP

, KLP LLP Paul Gardner , CEO, Fresh Accounting

, CEO, Fresh Accounting Alvin Lip, Chief Financial Officer, Aspire

YC Eng, Managing Director, YesBoss

Willy Tan , Managing Director, Forbis Accounting

, Managing Director, Michelle Lombard , Chief Financial Officer, Tatler Asia

, Chief Financial Officer, Tatler Asia Heather Smith , Founder, ANISE Consulting

, Founder, ANISE Consulting Lily Hii , Founder, Bookkeeping by Lily

Title Sponsor Xero, Platinum Sponsors Aspire, Intuit Quickbooks and Spenmo and more will be on hand to share more about how their technology is driving transformation in accounting. In addition to hearing their insights live on the platform, attendees will be able to visit their virtual booths to find out more and engage with their teams.

Details of the one-day virtual summit are as follows: -

Digital Practice Summit Asia 2022

15 June 2022 | Virtual

Free-to-Attend

