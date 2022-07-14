Asian Grocery Store Launches Online Portal After Ten Years In Melbourne

—

Asian Pantry, the online portal for Asian grocery store was launched after a decade as a retail outlet in Melbourne. Having an online outlet means everyone is able to go shopping for premium Asian groceries at discounted and low prices every day.

Melbourne's top-rated restaurant owners are long-standing customers, and hopeful amateur chefs who appear on Master Chef and MKR are regular shoppers. The appeal of the business is its variety of imported and exotic stocks at affordable prices. The timely and courteous customer service adds to the appeal of the business.

According to Sokim Lay, the founder of Asian Pantry, “Our online Asian supermarket is dedicated to the business of connecting people through their love of food. To support the local market, we provide free delivery of orders over $80 in the Melbourne Metro area. The expansion of our business shows that a combination of affordable prices, variety of items and products, and timely service can attract a wide range of customers from all walks of life. We are constantly improving and we welcome requests for any items we have not yet added to our online catalogue.”

Additional details are available at https://asianpantry.com.au/

This Melbourne retail establishment has thousands of food products and options in the store, which are now being brought to the online venue. The company is proud to publish the interactive website, allowing customers to stock up their home pantry with the most desirable and popular products from southeast Asia and beyond. The goal is to connect an entirely new generation of food aficionados to the vast range of Asian food products.



Asian Pantry has launched its online venue after a decade as a brick and mortar supermarket in Melbourne. Discounted shipping is available for all Australians living outside of Melbourne Metro.





