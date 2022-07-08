Asian media giants gather to discuss the winning globalization strategy for Asian content

—

In order to discuss the future direction of Asian content trends, major media companies of Asia are known to congregate in Seoul on the 14th of July.

The meetup is organized by Blintn, Asia’s leading online B2B content marketplace. The attending firms are known to be: Nippon TV, one of the top 3 broadcasting companies in Japan; Viu, the leading global platform in Hong Kong, East Asia, and Middle East; TVB, the biggest broadcaster of Hong Kong; Myvideo, one of the representative Taiwanese OTT platforms; and Youhug Media, China’s biggest production firm well known for the acclaimed drama ‘Crossfire’.

It is expected that the main topic of discussion would be the global strategic direction regarding production and distribution of Asian content, including Korean, Chinese, and Japanese content.

It seems that the recent consensus within the industry has been that the increase in the interest and popularity of Asian content, thanks to the global digital media platforms’ wider reach and openness to content diversity, is further fueled by massive quantity of production and thus the number of content provided.

According to the statistics of each country’s Content Agency, China and India, known to be major content producing countries in Asia, release two to three thousand long-form content every year. Furthermore, Southeast Asia, the emerging content hub, also produces over 1,000 content in total. It is expected that the quantity of content with ever improving quality will keep increasing for the next few years.

Industry experts have also pointed out the importance of not missing this opportunity and making a leap from a popular ‘Asian’ content to a truly ‘Global’ content that can be loved by global viewers through this time.

As Asian content has shown a drastic growth in both qualitative and quantitative aspects since the pandemic, it is likely that, through the discussion on the 14th, the top media companies discuss the ways to fully utilize this momentum of growth to ensure that Asian content is introduced in greater regions.

Peter Choe, the CEO of Blintn, explained that he arranged this discussion in order to respond to the rising need throughout the industry to “share the know-hows and winning content strategy of different regions”, adding that the gathering will be “an opportunity for Asian content to see further growth”.

