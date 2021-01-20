Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Commences Productivity Diamond Jubilee Launching Ceremony

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 20 January 2021 - The Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organization (APO) commences its Diamond Jubilee through a virtual launch on 21 January 2021, 14:00 Japan Time.









(Click here for the ceremony.)

The launch marks the beginning of a year-long tribute to the 60-year productivity journey in Asia, showcasing productivity as a key enabler for the Asia-Pacific region, past, present, and future.

Ministers/senior officials from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Pakistan are to convey congratulatory messages during the ceremony. Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh, Vietnam, and Chair of the APO, will salute the organization while emphasizing the power of digital technology and digital learning.

Remarks by Assistant Minister Atsushi Ueno, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the host country of the APO Secretariat, will acknowledge the APO as one of the strongest bonds between Japan and the Asia-Pacific region, describing that network among members as a "precious asset" for Japan.

The launch will also feature insights and reminiscences from seasoned productivity champions. Fiji's Minister for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate, who served for more than 10 years as the country's leading productivity authority, will describe the tremendous impact of the APO, especially the concept of Green Productivity combining productivity enhancement with sustainability and resilience.

The launch will formally activate the APO Vision 2025, the aspirational strategic directions to achieve inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth over the next five years.

Reflecting on the occasion, APO Secretary-General AKP Mochtan conveys that longevity is a blessing, but the relevance and achievements so far are not to be taken for granted. He is confident that the long history accords the APO the wisdom and foresights to forge ahead to a more productive future.





The launch ceremony is open to the public through the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/2-XYs8sCWLg. Click here for the provisional program.



About The APO

The APO is an intergovernmental organization committed to improving productivity in Asia and the Pacific. Established in 1961, the APO contributes to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the region through policy advisory services, institutional capacity-building efforts, sharing of productivity best practices, and dissemination of productivity data and analyses.