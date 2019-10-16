AsiaOne appoints Sponzer Group as strategic reseller to promote storytelling

AsiaOne.com, jointly operated by mm2 Asia Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH), has appointed Sponzer Group as its strategic advertising reseller. The deal will see Sponzer Group work together with the AsiaOne team to deliver value to advertisers through a full suite of native content and display marketing solutions.

Sponzer Group will also bring onboard Mr Raymond Teoh, as Sponzer’s Chief Commercial Officer. He was an Assistant Vice-President of media conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) Internet Business Unit from 2005 to 2010 and previously oversaw AsiaOne’s commercial interests as part of his portfolio when AsiaOne was fully owned by SPH.

Said Mr Remy Ong, Co-Founder & CEO of Sponzer Group: “We are happy to partner with AsiaOne.com to launch native storytelling platform reaching out to 3.2 million monthly unique readers. We hope to create a platform for advertisers to tell their stories creatively and get effective conversion.”

Said Mr Gary Goh, AsiaOne’s Product Director: “I am personally excited by the prospects that Sponzer Group can bring to advertisers in terms of marketing solutions. We believe in native storytelling, as we believe in delivering value to both advertisers and readers in the form of good co-created stories”

Founded in 1995, AsiaOne relaunched in July 2018 as a joint-venture between mm2 Asia and SPH with brand new content mixes and new capabilities in original content creation on multiple screen formats. AsiaOne recorded more than 100 per cent increases in page views and unique visitors after the relaunch. Today, AsiaOne is the fourth most read digital news media site in Singapore according to Comscore.

Sponzer Group started in 2015 focusing on sports and event sponsorship. It successfully launched several events including charity events for Bowling Association for the Disabled and Midas event for the ambassadors. Sponzer also launched MyFoodSociety.club, a Facebook food channel which recommends good food, good deals and food events to food goers. With Mr Raymond Teoh’s involvement, it will develop more activities with media agencies and advertisers to create effective digital campaigns.

ABOUT SPONZER GROUP PTE LTD

Sponzer Group is the forefront digital marketing solution provider focused on helping marketers achieve effective engagement and conversion with consumers through social and video platforms. Based in Singapore, Sponzer Group is a regional player committed to quality and innovation. It has developed new trends of digital marketing including AdPersona and Interactive Video.

ABOUT ASIAONE ONLINE PTE LTD

AsiaOne is a leading digital content site that gives readers a fresh perspective on news that matter to our readers. It aims to deliver the latest trending topics on news, entertainment, lifestyle and digital culture to readers from Singapore, Malaysia and across the region. Headquartered in Singapore, AsiaOne continues to be fresh, juicy and as sprightly as the yellow that is part of its re-energised brand. The digital platform is now a joint venture between mainboard-listed SPH and mm2 Asia, both Asia’s leading news and entertainment media companies respectively.

For enquiries, please contact:

Raymond Teoh

Chief Commercial Officer, Sponzer Group

+65 9099 8999

ray@sponzer.asia