AsiaOne celebrates one year of record growth

Three of AsiaOne's hosts (from left) Loo Le En, Joey Lee and Bryan Lim on an episode of #JoeyJios filmed in Batam.
PHOTO: AsiaOne
AsiaOne

Pivoting to interactive and mobile-friendly digital content better serves the evolving needs of readers and advertisers.

SINGAPORE - AsiaOne, a leading entertainment and lifestyle news site in Asia, recently marked its first anniversary under a new joint ownership by mm2 Asia and Singapore Press Holdings, and accelerating its growth as a regional news portal. Between June 2018 and June 2019, AsiaOne has more than doubled its unique visitors, recording a 108 per cent increase, making it Singapore's fourth most popular news website. According to Comscore, site visits to the 24-year-old digital content portal have also increased to 1.2 million monthly as at June 2019.

Under the new ownership, AsiaOne has been focused on introducing more original lifestyle and entertainment content, particularly in video-based formats, which it has been serving through an enhanced omnichannel presence that grows its reach and supports better engagement with readers.

AsiaOne's mobile app.
Photo: AsiaOne
Celebrity guest Ian Fang (right) with host Joey Lee on #JoeyJios, one of AsiaOne's lifestyle video series.
Photo: AsiaOne

This shift in the site's content offering is underpinned by the brand's change in approach to news. By sourcing for content directly from social media conversations and trending topics in Singapore, Malaysia and the wider region, AsiaOne delivers compelling stories that matter to readers.

AsiaOne's homepage featuring the region's top stories.
Photo: AsiaOne

In tandem with the shift in content offering, AsiaOne expanded its presence on other social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, which has since quadrupled its social reach. This growth is supported by personality driven weekly video series that augment AsiaOne's original content slate as well as shape a more holistic cross-platform experience for readers. Mixed Entertainment and Lifestyle formats around food, retail and events also helped to expand AsiaOne into new audience segments.

AsiaOne's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter profiles.
Photo: AsiaOne

Earlier this year, the platform revamped its Digital section to launch its all-new Tech, Games and Digital Culture team. Apart from trending tech news and product launches, the new vertical covers eSports and gaming culture with a community reporting approach as well as through multiple media partnerships with streaming channels and the upcoming Singapore Comic Con.

Additionally, AsiaOne counts a diverse group of blue chip companies as its commercial partners. These include the Ministry of Communications & Information (MCI), Ministry of Defence (Nexus), LandLease, CapitaLand Malls, Maybank Singapore, Singapore Pools, and Twitter.

This evolution in AsiaOne's ecosystem presents new opportunities for advertisers. In addition to display ads, AsiaOne can now deliver integrated digital marketing campaigns, with live and scripted content experiences that are tailored to its audience across different platforms. Brands on the AsiaOne platform are welcomed to explore multiple ways of amplifying their marketing campaigns, including branded content such as co-created articles, scripted and live videos, live event coverage and performance marketing initiatives.

Chang Long Jong, CEO, mm2 Asia said, "AsiaOne has had a stellar year of growth and we're excited for what's to come next. We're pioneers in the digital news space, and we'll continue to be at the forefront of industry change and disruption. More than just a news site, AsiaOne is fast transforming into a dynamic commercial content hub which provides engaging content for readers and innovative advertising solutions for advertisers."

In the year ahead, AsiaOne is set to step up its content offerings, with plans for expansion already in the pipelines. This includes creating more popular lifestyle content and features, as well as relevant and interactive digital editorial and video content. Readers and advertisers can also look forward to a refreshed user experience on the AsiaOne mobile and web sites in the months to come.

More about
MEDIA Business In Case You Missed It

TRENDING

74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Movie with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
Fire breaks out at Singapore General Hospital after scanner overheats; 70 people evacuated
Fire breaks out at Singapore General Hospital after scanner overheats; 70 people evacuated
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Here&#039;s how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
Here's how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100

SERVICES