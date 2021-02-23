AsiaPay and Atome partner to enable seamless 'buy now pay later' acceptance at merchants across Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, a leading digital payment solution and technology vendor in Asia, and Asia's leading buy now pay later platform Atome today announce a joint partnership that will enable seamless, flexible instalment payment options online and offline retail businesses across the APAC region. Through this strategic partnership together will remove the complexity for merchants and retailers of all sizes to benefit from this seamless integration that enables greater buy now pay later payment convenience and acceptance at thousands of point-of-sale checkouts across both offline and online channels in Asia.

Atome, a leading "buy now pay later" technology company headquartered in Singapore, has grown to become Asia's largest buy now pay later platform since its launch in December 2019. Atome partners over 2,000 online and offline retailers in six markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and mainland China). Key merchant partners and e-commerce platforms include Sephora, Agoda, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Yoho, JD.ID and Sendo in verticals such as beauty, fashion, electronics, home decor and lifestyle services.



As a premier integrated digital payment solution and payment service provider in Asia, AsiaPay' s platform connects to over 100 banks and alternative payment methods, including credit and debit cards, bank account/net banking, pre-paid cards, digital wallets and now buy-now-pay-later product in 11 country locations, across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Macau, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

"The move towards digital payments across Asia is accelerating and there is increasing merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution to optimize sales and business conversion." AsiaPay CEO, Joseph Chan, said: "Buy now, pay later plans are growing in popularity among customers in Asia who are seeking more financial flexibility when shopping either in-store or online. We are thrilled to partner with Atome who can enhance the sales conversion of merchants in Asia with BNPL convenience and provide merchants with a flexible payment alternative that boosts customer experience."

David Chen, CEO of Atome, said: "Now, more than ever, consumers want flexibility, transparency and a better, more personalised shopping and payment experience. This exciting partnership with AsiaPay will support thousands of businesses across the region in enabling a superior, seamless checkout experience for consumers, both in store and online websites.

This in turn will optimize customer conversion, increase average orders and repeat usage."



About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service, and technology player strive to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, netbanking, eWallet, and QR, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendors for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic, and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional ePayment solution consultancy and quality local service support across its other 15 offices in Asia including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com and www.paydollar.com

About Atome



Atome is Asia's leading buy now pay later platform, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2016, it leverages innovative technology and partnerships to build an ecosystem of products and services serving consumers, enterprises and merchants. The Group is headquartered in Singapore and has presence across Southeast Asia, India and Greater China. It was recently ranked No.5 on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in Singapore.

