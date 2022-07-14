AsiaPay offers advanced Digital Payment Gateway and 3D secure 2.0 to Krungsri

BANGKOK, Thailand, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay (Thailand) signed agreement to supply white-labeled licensed Payment Gateway and 3-D Secure 2.0 Solution for Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL), the fifth-largest universal bank in Thailand. The Solution includes the most advanced, certified, and proven digital payment system supporting multiple online payment methods and value-added services, embedded with the latest 3-D Secure 2.0 cardholder authentication technology.

The new advanced multi-channel Payment Gateway system would re-define the payment handling capability of Krungsri, leveraging on comprehensive prevailing online payment methods, anti-fraud, value-added payment functionalities, and reporting, with the latest security and authentication capabilities to grow the acquiring business and better serve merchants.

Mr. Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay says, "With the most advanced, EMVCo compliant, high-quality and secure payment gateway system, customers would enjoy a smooth, convenient yet secured frictionless payment journey with variety choices of payment, while merchants are benefited from the productivity and reconciliation ease. And the Bank 's ambition to further expand its acquiring business is well-grounded. We welcome Bank of Ayudhya to adopt AsiaPay's advanced digital payment technology and join AsiaPay's payment gateway community, together with other banks in Thailand and worldwide."

Mrs. Yingluk Kongkasai, Head of Transactions Banking, Bank of Ayudhya says, "The New Payment Gateway Project is a strategic move of the Bank to re-position as a leader in acquiring business, allowing merchants to boost up their online sales volume. The new payment gateway system is a comprehensive and integrated solution able to support multiple online payment methods with the most advanced processing, reporting, and security features. We look forward to a smooth project implementation journey with AsiaPay."

About AsiaPay (Thailand)

Established in August 2006, AsiaPay (Thailand) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AsiaPay Group, one of the leading payment service providers in the Asia Pacific region, strives to bring advanced, integrated, secure multi-channel, and cost-effective digital payment solutions and services to banks and e-businesses around the world. We provide solutions and services for businesses of all sizes, helping them maximize sales revenue, conversion, and productivity in both local and international markets while minimizing operating and integration efforts as well as fraudulent and technology risks. Our integrated payment services cover credit/debit cards, bank account/net banking, digital wallets, buy now pay later, installment, over-the-counters, and other digital means.

Visit www.asiapay.co.th, www.asiapay.comand www.asiapaytech.comto learn more about our offerings in Thailand, Asia and in technology solutions.

About Krungsri

Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL and its group companies) is the fifth-largest financial group in Thailand in terms of assets, loans, and deposits, and one of Thailand's six Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) with 77 years of history in the country. Krungsri is a strategic member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's largest financial group and one of the world's largest financial organizations. Krungsri provides a comprehensive range of banking, consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individual consumers, SMEs, and large corporations through 634 domestic branches (595 Banking Branches and 39 Auto Business Branches) and over 33,713 service outlets nationwide. The Krungsri Group is the largest card issuer in Thailand with 9.7 million credit cards, sales finance, and personal loan accounts in its portfolio; a major automobile financing service provider (Krungsri Auto); one of the fastest-growing asset management companies (Krungsri Asset Management); and a pioneer in microfinance (Ngern Tid Lor).

Krungsri was recognized as a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) by the Bank of Thailand.

Visit https://www.krungsri.comto learn more about Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited and its wide range of banking services.