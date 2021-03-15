AsiaPay partners with Trabble to help the travel & hospitality industry maximize sales across Asia

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, a premier digital payment solution and payment service provider, has today partnered with Trabble, a seamless platform to enhance Guest Engagement in the Travel & Hospitality industry. Through this strong strategic partnership, AsiaPay's payment gateways -- PayDollar, will be integrated with Trabble's guest engagement platform to enhance the booking experience by providing an automated and secure way of making an upfront payment when booking online or mobile, which is flexible, transferrable, contactless and revolutionary to business operations in the Travel & Hospitality industry globally, especially for Post COVID-19 travel.

To increase guest satisfaction and revenue streams, hotels can accept their global and local customers' preferred methods of payment securely, including international credit card, internet banking, and regional popular digital wallets such as AliPay, WeChat Pay, GrabPay, to eliminate the need for costly terminals, contactless service and manual payment processing during customer check-in. Upfront reservation payments will also reduce cancellations or no-shows for hotels across Asia.

"In this digital age, more travelers make their hotel bookings and pay online and mobile than through any other traditional channels. For tourism businesses to stay competitive, it is important for these million travelers find the online booking process and payment as simple, convenient and user-friendly," says Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. "Furthermore, forming partnership with Trabble, an innovative guest engagement platform, can allow us to better address and serve the needs of hospitality market in Asia and help hoteliers to readily enhance sales and service under especially pandemic time".

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Travel and Hospitality industry the hardest, but in the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity. Travel will return and likely with a vengeance. Trabble serves to help set businesses apart in seizing this opportunity, elevating physical service into the digital space," shares Ian Low, CEO of Trabble. "Working alongside innovative and collaborative technology partners like AsiaPay, it allows Trabble to build an ecosystem with our seamless solution, to help digitize and save the travel industry."

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service, and technology player strive to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, netbanking, eWallet, and QR, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendors for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic, and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional ePayment solution consultancy and quality local service support across its other 15 operation offices in Asia including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com and www.paydollar.com

About Trabble

Trabble's Vision is to consolidate the Travel industry, by empowering businesses to serve Travellers seamlessly through chat, automated by AI. Empowering Hospitality; Serving Travellers. One Business, One Guest, One Conversation at a time.

Trabble offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to consolidate the fragmented travel industry, through our automated Guest Engagement platform, even removing the front desk operations. We help businesses to streamline Enquiries, Reservations and Services seamlessly; to enhance guest engagement, increase operational efficiency, cut costs and maximise revenue channels.

