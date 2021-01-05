AsiaPay partners with Zip for buy-now-pay-later payment

SYDNEY, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, the leading digital payment service and technology player in Asia, is pleased to offer merchants in Australia the ability to accept digital mobile wallet payment via Zip, with a simple, secure, and private way to pay that's fast and convenient.

Zip is a leading player in the digital retail finance and payments industry, offering point-of-sales credit and digital payment solutions. Zip is focused on offering transparent, responsible and fairly priced solutions to consumer's and SME's.

This relationship allows AsiaPay to provide a holistic integrated digital payment processing service for eCommerce and digital merchants across Australia. Zip users will experience increased acceptance at these merchants in the local markets, providing consumers with a "buy now and pay later" installment service for their ePurchases by offering Zip as an alternative payment option.

"This strategic agreement will bring more flexible payment methods and excellent consumer experience to customers," said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. "In this new era of digital globalization, digital innovation and disruption change the way we live and do business. There is continued merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution across prevailing payment methods to optimize sales conversion and better serve the customers globally especially in digital channel payments. We are honored to work with Zip to provide its users with greater payment convenience and acceptance at digital merchants of AsiaPay throughout Asia.''

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service, and technology player strive to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, netbanking, eWallet, and QR, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendors for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic, and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional ePayment solution consultancy and quality local service support across its other 15 offices in Asia including Australia, New Zeland, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and India. For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com.au and www.paydollar.com.au

About Zip

Zip is a safe, simple and interest-free account, offering you the ability to buy now and pay later, on your terms. Zip is ASX listed under Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P), with head office operations based in Sydney, Australia. Our mission is to make finance fairer for everyone. For more information, please visit https://zip.co/

