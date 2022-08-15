Asiaray and Hivestack Launch the First Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) Campaign for Gojek along Singapore's Latest MRT Line

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiaray Media Group Limited ("Asiaray" or the "Group"; stock code: 1993), an outstanding out-of-home ("OOH") media company with a strategic focus on mega transport advertising media management, including airport, metro line and high-speed rail line, has completed a programmatic digital out-of-home ("pDOOH") campaign in partnership with Hivestack , one of the world's leading, independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech companies. Integrating with the Hivestack supply side platform (SSP) and activating along the Thomson-East Coast Line ("TEL"), part of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) rail network, via The Trade Desk's demand side platform (DSP), the month-long campaign brought Gojek , Southeast Asia's leading mobile on-demand services platform, over 210,000 impressions.

As a pioneer in OOH media, Asiaray leverages flexible, data-driven advertising technology solutions to host innovative brand campaigns for advertisers, and seeks to make the cities in which it operates more pleasant by delivering exceptional experiences for audiences. Asiaray used proximity geofencing to activate Gojek's "GOTOMALLS" campaign on DOOH screens across the Thomson East-Coast Line (TEL), targeting on-the-go audiences. In the coming months, Asiaray will expand its digital inventory to additional TEL stations including digital floor, wall and ceiling mounted screens. This premium inventory is on for approximately 16 hours a day and is available for advertisers to reach their audiences with precise targeting during their daily travel.

Mr. Vincent Lam, Chairman and Executive Director of Asiaray, said, "We are glad to have partnered with Hivestack again to support Gojek on the 'GOTOMALLS' campaign. This is another implementation of Asiaray's unique 'Outdoor and Online (O&O)' new media strategy to provide our hallmark DOOH+ solution delivering fruitful results to both our customers and partners. Looking ahead, Asiaray will continue to build on TEL's role of 'National Gateway' with innovative advertising solutions that will brighten the passengers' journey, and thus creating better values for advertisers as well as the brands."

Mr. Matt Bushby, Managing Director of Hivestack ANZ / SEA, said, "We are thrilled to have launched the first ever programmatic DOOH campaign along Singapore's latest Thomson East-Coast Line (TEL) following the announcement of our partnership with Asiaray in March. It's an exciting time in Singapore as the streets are busy again and audiences are on the move, posing an unmissable opportunity for brands, agencies and omnichannel DSPs to activate DOOH with precision and scale."

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, advertising technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

About Asiaray Media Group Limited (stock code: 1993.HK)

Established in 1993, Asiaray is an out-of-home media company in Greater China with a strategic focus on mega transport advertising media management, including airport, metro line and high speed rail line, etc. Currently, the Group's business network covers nearly 40 cities in Greater China with media resources at over 30 airports (including exclusive concession rights at 25 airports) and a total of 25 metro lines in Mainland China also including the Singapore Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL); 14 railway stations media including Guangzhou Shenzhen Hong Kong High Speed Railway (Hong Kong Section), China-Laos Railway (Yumo Line) , etc；and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Zhuhai Port), Hong Kong KMB, LWB (bus exterior and bus shelter). The Group is proactively engaged in programmatic advertising transactions with various ad-tech partners such as Google, Magnite and Hivestack in recent years.

Asiaray is also committed to investing in corporate social responsibility and environmental protection initiatives. The Company has been awarded the "Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE)" and the "Hong Kong Green Organisation" for five consecutive years; and also named as a "Caring Company" for ten consecutive years.