Asiaray Media Joins Hands with OMG to Deliver Approximately 1.7 Million Impressions for Hong Kong's Programmatic DOOH Campaign

Pushing the Boundaries of Urban Scenography and Advertising with Bus Shelter DOOH Screens to Create Brand Perception Value

HONG KONG, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiaray Media Group Limited ("Asiaray" or the "Group"; stock code: 1993), an outstanding out-of-home ("OOH") media company with a strategic focus on mega transport advertising media, including airports, metro lines, and high-speed rail lines, has announced the completion of the first campaign in partnership in Hong Kong with OMD and PHD, which are the agencies under Ominicom Media Group ("OMG"), one of the leading global marketing and corporate communications company. PHD focuses on the strategic media planning and OMD focuses on the campaign execution. The collaboration leverages the advantages of the two industry-leading players to create compelling value for both the brand offering approximately 1.7 million impressions, and the acceleration of programmatic trading on digital out-of-home ("DOOH") screens in prime locations across Hong Kong.

On the back of its proven programmatic trading technology experience, Asiaray has worked closely with professionals from OMD and PHD in January, to enable Multinational Information Technology companies to penetrate the market via an immersive programmatically DOOH campaign. The campaign paired a point-of-interests (POI) tactically to identify the highest-ranking bus shelters that were near computer stores in order to target tech savvys and run campaign on specific shelters' digital panels. The screens strategically delivered ads at specific time of the day (traffic peak hours) to maximize the efficiency of advertisers' media budget and users' attention due to their proximity with the potential consumers. It has activated programmatic DOOH advertising on more than 50 spectacular screens in operation approximately 9 hours a day at bus shelters for viewing by both the pedestrian and passenger traffic in selective bus shelter locations.

Mr. Vincent Lam Tak Hing, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of Asiaray, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ominicom Media Group for their first programmatic DOOH campaign in Hong Kong. By delivering premium sites with even broader coverage, through the Group's pioneering "OOH & Online New Media" strategy, Asiaray is well-positioned to meet not only the needs of the brands and advertisers as well as their communication strategies, but also the expectation of citizens on urban scenography and attractive screen content."

Mr. Rex Tang, Business Director of PHD said, "We are pleased to announce the delivery of the programmatic DOOH campaign in Hong Kong with Asiaray. The cooperation provides us with the opportunity to create new digital campaigns in Hong Kong as well as accelerate our business on OOH communication screens. Pioneering the digital transformation of OOH, the campaign illustrates an effective means of communication between brands and consumers – we are creating an innovative offer for them to further extend their communication reach and deliver a unique brand impact".

