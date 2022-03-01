Asiaray-Operated DOOH Screens on Singapore Thomson-East Coast Line Now Programmatically Available Via Hivestack

Provides Choice and Flexibility for Agencies and Brands

HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiaray Media Group Limited ("Asiaray" or the "Group"; stock code: 1993), an outstanding out-of-home ("OOH") media company with a strategic focus on mega transport advertising media management, including airport, metro line, and high-speed rail line, has announced a partnership with Hivestack, one of the world's leading independent, full-stack programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company. Through an integration with the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP), the partnership enables programmatic DOOH trading on screens across the popular Thomson-East Coast (TEL) Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line in Singapore.

Asiaray is committed to promoting programmatic DOOH opportunities for advertisers to experience. After the Group together with Hivestack started availing programmatically a number of outdoor digital screens in Hong Kong, the experience is now included as part of the Group's media resources in Singapore. This marks the beginning of the Group to realize comprehensive programmatic DOOH trading along the TEL. In the future, as the TEL opens in stages, Asiaray's screens accordingly will be programmatically available on related platforms. Asiaray-operated screens, including digital wall and floor, ceiling mounted LCD and pair up floor mounted LCD, will be on about 16 hours a day, allowing advertisers to reach their target audience and commuters with precise messages at prime times during the day.

Mr. Vincent Lam Tak Hing, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of Asiaray, said, "We are very pleased to announce further cooperation with Hivestack leading in the field, allowing us to extend our programmatic DOOH space to Singapore. We believe marrying the best of DOOH impact with programmatic flexibility will make it simple and flexible for advertisers to tap more media resources. The partnership agrees with the Group's pioneering 'Out-of-home & Online New Media' strategy and reflects our commitment to delivering more projects that can bring maximum advertising value to customers."

Mr. Matt Bushby, Managing Director of Hivestack ANZ/SEA, said, "We are excited to partner with Asiaray again and apply our technical expertise to bring the power of programmatic DOOH to brands and agencies across the region. Through this partnership with Asiaray, we are looking forward to providing better solutions for advertisers looking to activate on Singapore's popular Thomson-East Coast Line, both from within and outside of the country."

Thomson-East Coast Line, known as the "national gateway" in Singapore, is the first transnational rapid transit line in Southeast Asia. Stretching 43km, reaching the Rapid Transit System Link to Malaysia, and carrying up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction, it is a "traffic artery" with 32 stations, eight of which are interchanges. It connects the northern and southern regions, taking passengers across the city including the CBD and Marina Bay, the Orchard Road national shopping belt and dining paradise, the luxury District 9, 10 & 15 residential areas and the Changi International Airport. The fully automated train line aims to open in five stages between 2020 and 2024, with the first and second opened to passengers in January 2020 and August 2021 respectively.



About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe.

About Asiaray Media Group Limited (stock code: 1993.HK)

Established in 1993, Asiaray is an out-of-home media company in Greater China with a strategic focus on mega transport advertising media management, including airport, metro line and high speed rail line. Currently, the Group's business network covers nearly 40 cities in Greater China with media resources at over 31 airports (including exclusive concession rights at 26 airports) and a total of 27 metro lines in Mainland China also including the Singapore Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL). Further, the Group was granted the exclusive advertising media resources in Guangzhou Shenzhen Hong Kong High Speed Railway (Hong Kong Section), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Zhuhai Port), KMB, LWB (bus exterior and bus shelter) and China-Laos Railway (Yumo Line). The Group is proactively engaged in programmatic advertising transactions with various ad-tech partners such as Google, The Trade Desk, Magnite and Hivestack in recent years.

Asiaray is also committed to invest in corporate social responsibility and environmental protection initiatives. The Company has been awarded the "Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE)" and the "Hong Kong Green Organisation" for five consecutive years; and also named a "Caring Company" for ten consecutive years.