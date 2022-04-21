ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS REVEALS THE SECOND-EVER COLLECTION OF BARS RANKED BETWEEN 51ST AND 100TH

This year's 51-100 list includes bars spanning 24 cities

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, today reveals the bars voted onto the extended 51-100 list, ahead of the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, 28 April, in Bangkok, Thailand. The extended ranking is created from the Asia's 50 Best Bars voting process and aims to shine a spotlight on a greater number of establishments across the region.

Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China collectively dominate the rankings with 11 bars total. Topping the extended list at No.51 is Taipei's Room by Le Kief, while Shanghai's Epic ranks No.52. Others from the region are Honky Tonks Tavern (No.55), Quality Goods Club (No.56), The Public House (No.68), Mesa (No.82), HiBoRu (No.86) and Moonrock (No.91).

Japan has nine bars on the list led by Ark Lounge at No.67, while Singapore also secures nine spots led by D.Bespoke at No.58. Thailand and South Korea are tied with four bars each, including Bangkok's #FindTheLockerRoom (No.78) and Soko (No.57) in Seoul.

India boasts three new entries — PCO (No.54), The Living Room (No.73) and The Bombay Canteen (No.76). Similarly, Malaysia has three bars including Coley, which caps the list at No.100.

Indonesia's two bars include Wishbone (No.93) and Bali's 40 Thieves (No.99). From the Philippines, The Curator is at No.62, and Vietnam is represented by Stir (No.84). Noteworthy is Kathmandu's Blackbird (No.96), which marks Nepal's first-ever presence on a 50 Best list.

Mark Sansom, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "As countries open up and gastronomic travel resumes, it gives us great pleasure to recommend double the number of establishments that visitors should seek out and experience."

The seventh edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced live on 28 April at 7.30pm in Bangkok (6pm India; 8.30pm Singapore/HK; 9.30pm Japan), culminating with winner of The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier. The ceremony will be streamed live on the World's 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.

