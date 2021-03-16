Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts the 'Essence of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes

Following a year of extraordinary challenges, this new collection honours hospitality's unsung heroes

HONG KONG, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants – in association with S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna – announces "Essence of Asia", an unranked collection of restaurants that represents the spirit of Asian gastronomy.



To support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants announces ‘Essence of Asia’, an unranked collection of restaurants that represents the spirit of Asian gastronomy. The collection comprises establishments in 49 cities across 20 countries and territories, stretching from Pakistan across to Japan. Integral to Asia’s culinary ecosystem, these restaurants honour culinary traditions, reinvent indigenous cuisines and revive centuries-old recipes, all while playing a key role within their communities.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "On behalf of the 50 Best team, we are honoured to unveil the Essence of Asia collection. At a time when restaurants need our support, this collection presents travelers and gourmets with an invaluable guide to some of Asia's most authentic and diverse dining experiences. Reflecting the breadth of the region's gastronomic scene, the range of establishments spans street vendors, time-honoured institutions, philanthropic businesses and pioneering newcomers."

The Essence of Asia collection was created based on recommendations from the chefs of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 and 2021, 50 Best's Academy Chairs, as well as trusted gourmets in the region.

Arranged by country, the Essence of Asia collection is unranked to celebrate the uniqueness of each restaurant. For the full set of restaurants that make up the Essence of Asia collection, click here or access the video here.

The conversation around Essence of Asia continues with #50BestTalks, an online series of exclusive interviews featuring some of the region's leading chefs and thought leaders. With two appointments on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook page, #50BestTalks will see celebrated chefs Gaggan Anand and Margarita Forés go on culinary explorations of their respective cities – Bangkok and Manila – to visit Essence of Asia restaurants and give viewers a unique insight into their work and the fascinating stories behind their signature dishes. Tune in at 16:00 Singapore/HK time on Thursday, 18th March, and Saturday, 20th March, to follow the action live.

This unranked selection complements the ninth edition of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, which will be revealed on Thursday, 25th March, from 4:30pm (HK/SG; 5:30pm JPN), via Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook, the 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel, and Zoom.

