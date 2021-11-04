Asia's Edtech and Education Leaders to Gather at EDUtech Asia 2021 to Inspire the Future of Education

Singapore, Nov 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 9-11 November 2021, EDUtech Asia will once again bring together the entire education ecosystem across Asia Pacific and beyond to explore how technology is impacting the way we learn and teach.



Over the three days, over 250 expert speakers from K-12 Schools and higher education Institutions will be addressing 20+ key themes such as new pedagogies, AI in education, learning technologies, virtual classrooms, digital assessments, wellbeing and many more.



Headlining the festival agenda are seven international education visionaries. Diane Tavenner, Co-Founder and CEO, Summit Public Schools will open the conference with her insights on creating the schools our children deserve by championing equity, access and wellbeing. In the afternoon, Award-Winning Teacher and Author of "Disruptive Classroom Technologies", Dr Sonny Magana will discuss his recent breakthrough research findings on Cyber Schooling That Works. Rounding up the day, Pooja K. Agarwal, Ph.D, Cognitive Scientist and Author of "Powerful Teaching: Unleash the Science of Learning", will talk about the foundation of what the science of learning is and how students can use it to study smarter - not harder.



On day two, Justin Reich, Associate Professor in Digital Media, MIT and Author of "Failure to Disrupt: Why Technology Alone Can't Transform Education" separates truth from hype, explaining what technology can--and can't--do to transform our classrooms and argue why successful reform efforts will focus on incremental improvements, not the next killer app. Building on that, Anne Johnstone, Principal, Ravenswood School for Girls, and Chair, Positive Education Schools Association will explore the Transformative Potential of Positive Education in Challenging Times.



On the final day, Shui-min Tan, Chief Information Technology Officer, National University of Singapore and Calum Chace, Author, AI Expert take over the keynote stage. Shui-min will share why the IT leader role in education has never been more important to the success of schools and higher education institutions, while Calum will discuss the extraordinary achievements and promise of AI, its likely impact on education, and why we are living in humanity's most important century - a thought-provoking session not to be missed.



"Our mission, at EDUtech, is to inspire educators to inspire the next generation - globally. By bringing together educators and education professionals from around the world we hope to help level the education playing field for all and accelerate a change in the way that education is delivered. EDUtech Asia in November will be our largest virtual event to date with over 10,000 attendees. We have an incredible international keynote speaker lineup and a further 250 speakers plus our new Show and Tell segment with 88 presentations from teachers from around the region," said Sharon Roessen, Managing Director, Asia, Terrapinn Pte Ltd.



Running alongside the conference, there will be a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by 100+ edtech leaders including Google Cloud, Microsoft, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Google For Education, Keypath Education, Qualcomm and more



Additionally, as part of the initiative to give voices to educators, the event will feature a pre-event Show & Tell Showcase of 88 sessions by educators for educators. This showcase of stories about teaching with technology has already started as of 2nd November 2021.



The event is free for all to attend and is expected to gather 10,000 educators across the region and beyond.



About EDUtech Asia 2021

Conference & Exhibition: 9-11 November 2021

Pre-event Show & Tell: 2 November 2021 onwards

Website:

Register free pass:



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit



Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion.



For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:

Jessica Foong

Marketing

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Jessica.foong@terrapinn.com



