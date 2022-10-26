Asia's education leaders to gather at EDUtech Asia in Singapore to discuss the digital future of education

Asia's largest and most important education event for educators and EdTechs, EDUtech Asia will take place on 9 and 10 November in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 and 10 November 2022, education leaders, professionals and EdTech providers across Asia and beyond will gather in Singapore for the 7th Annual EDUtech Asia to share their successes, strategies, and plans for the future of education.

Headlining the event are four inspirational international keynotes. Kiran Sethi, Founder/ Director, The Riverside School - Riverside Education Foundation & Founder, Design for Change – Global, India will highlight the importance of design thinking in cultivating a human-centered, collaborative and optimistic mindset, during her keynote, "Human by Chance. HumanE by Design." Founder and Chief Executive Officer of School of Humanity, United Arab Emirates, Raya Bidshahri will be exploring a practical vision of how we can reimagine and reinvent schools globally. Chief Economist of Asian Development Bank (Philippines), Albert Park will be alerting us to the current learning loss and learning crisis in Asia, and the urgent need for governments, schools, institutions, and the community to remediate these losses. Steve Isaacs, Education Program Manager, Epic Games, United States will be sharing "How gaming is shaping the future", the opportunity and responsibility to nurture the next generation of creators.

They will be joined by over 250 education leaders representing schools and higher education establishments across Asia sharing their insights as they take the stage with interactive panel discussions and roundtables over the two days.

Alongside the premium conference, the free-to-attend exhibition will feature 100 show & tell presentations by educators, a start-up village hosted by EduSpaze and AWS EduStart and over 80 tech showcases. 200 EdTech solution providers, including Lenovo, Microsoft, Classin, Google Cloud, Intel, Promethean and more, will be on-floor to showcase how they are transforming education in Asia. Additionally, the exhibition will also witness student teams across the region compete in RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2022 CoSpace Leagues (Finals), Campus Legends Secondary School eSports Tournament hosted by Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association and XCL Esports League – Minecraft edition hosted by XCL Academy.

"More schools and educational institutions than ever before are deploying EdTech solutions. At EDUtech Asia, we are excited to welcome educators and education leaders back together in-person, to not only get updated on the latest pedagogies, but also to explore and experience the latest EdTech solutions available and how they implement them successfully in their institutions." says Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of EDUtech Global and Chief Operating Officer, Terrapinn.

EDUtech Asia 2022 will take place at Sands Expo, Singapore on the 9 and 10 November 2022.

EDUtech Asia 2022

Date: 9-10 November 2022

Conference opening hours: 08:30 - 18:00

Exhibition opening hours: 09:30 - 18:00

B2, Halls D,E,F, SANDS Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

Registration for the free expo pass can be done here.

