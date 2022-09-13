Asia's fashion showcase CENTRESTAGE concludes





The seventh edition of CENTRESTAGE ran from 9 to 11 September, bringing together more than 240 fashion brands from 15 countries and regions and attracting 2,700 trade buyers and 22,500 public visitors to participate and shop for fashion items.





Mrs Chanunpat Pisanapipong, Trade Commissioner & Consul, DITP, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government; Sunny Tan, member of the Legislative Council of HKSAR; Shirley Chan, Council Member, HKTDC; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman, HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; and Derek Chan and Mite Chan, co-founders of DEMO [L-R]



