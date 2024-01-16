Asia’s First Ever Chef’s Story Series “Chefs Uncut” Secures International Distribution Deal

CreatorsLab, a Singapore-based storytelling platform and content studio, announces the successful acquisition of its cinematic documentary series, “Chefs Uncut,” by major international platforms. Netflix, SBS Australia, PCCW Hong Kong and Mediawan (France) have all secured distribution rights for the series, set to premiere on Netflix Southeast Asia on 1 March 2024.

“Chefs Uncut” explores the culinary expertise of six prominent chefs in Asia, offering a deep dive into their stories, inspirations, and challenges. Season one features six episodes highlighting chefs from Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, who have all left a significant mark on the Asian food scene.

Jon Lister, CEO and Co-founder of CreatorsLab, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with Netflix Southeast Asia, PCCW, SBS Australia, and Mediawan to bring ‘Chefs Uncut’ to viewers around the world. The series not only highlights the exceptional talents of the featured chefs but also serves as a cultural exploration of the diverse culinary landscape in Asia - a story which is rarely told to the global audience.”

Key Highlights:

Global Distribution: Netflix Southeast Asia secures exclusive rights for the region, while PCCW in Hong Kong, SBS Australia, and Mediawan in France join, with others in negotiation.

Premiere Date: Season One of “Chefs Uncut” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix Southeast Asia on 1 March 2024.

Culinary Exploration: The documentary series promises an immersive journey into the heart of Asian cuisine, highlighting the artistry, passion, and cultural significance behind each chef and their dishes.

Star Chefs: Season one features six acclaimed chefs from across Asia, including one-Michelin starred LG Han (Labyrinth, Singapore), Asia’s 50 Best Number One, Chef Ton (Le Du, Nusara, Bangkok), Michelin-starred Chef Pam (POTONG, Bangkok), multiple award-winning pastry chef Janice Wong (2AM Dessert Bar, Singapore), TV host Bjorn Shen (Smalls & Artichoke, Singapore), and Asia 50 Best chef Jordy Navarra (Toyo Eatery, Manila).

“CreatorsLab is dedicated to building a platform and telling the stories of people in Asia pushing the boundaries of creativity, and ultimately letting people around the world know that the creative arts scene in Asia is a force to be reckoned with,” added Jon Lister.

