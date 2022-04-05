Asia's HR Community to Reunite at HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 Both In-person and Virtually to Refresh and Reimagine the Future of Workforce Management

Singapore, Apr 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2022 continues to be a challenging year for APAC's HR leaders as companies return to the workplace, refresh talent strategies, and reimagine the future workforce to optimise business impact. HR Tech Festival 2022, organized by HRM Asia, returns May 10-13 to celebrate its 21st anniversary in a hybrid event format with a week-long of activities and programmes curated for the region's HR community, global influencers, and industry experts to learn, collaborate, and inspire.



With the theme of Return. Refresh. Reimagine, HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 will be presented in a hybrid format that is designed to provide an immersive and customisable event experience for attendees' needs and preferences. The 4-day event will bring together 4,000 attendees, 200 global and regional speakers and 30 international innovative brands.



Joanna Bush, Managing Director, HRM Asia, says, "HR Tech Festival Asia is celebrating 21 years as Asia's leading HR tech event, and we are looking forward to bringing Asia's HR community back together in 2022. HR Tech Festival Asia 2022, which will return both in-person and online, will present a week-long offering of exciting programmes and activities that will allow you to personalise your own unique festival experience."



"With 2022 shaping up to be a complex but interesting year for HR, we invite you to join the biggest gathering of the region's HR community, global influencers, and industry experts to learn, collaborate, and inspire, as we continue to shape the world of work together."



It's time for a reunion like no other at the first in-person HR event in Singapore



On 10 May, step out from the virtual to real life to re-establish your connections with the HR community in-person at HR Tech Festival Live, a one-day in-person event under the week-long HR Tech Festival Asia 2022.



Kicking off the highly anticipated in-person event at Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre is Mr Zaqy Mohamed, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Defence, Singapore, who is the Guest of Honour with his opening remarks at 10am (SGT).



Attendees can then expect to be refreshed with high-energy, engaging presentations on cutting-edge ideas, and illuminating sessions on key HR topics such as:



- The Future of Human Development - Understanding ASEAN's vision and innovation for a changing world.

- Humanising Transformation - Enabling sustainable growth for people and workers.

- Weathering the Talent Management Storm from Inside Out - A strategic response to the changing talent landscape.

- Leadership Staying Power: Preparing for the future.

- Skills are the New Currency in the New World of Talent Management - How you can prepare your organisation and people for this.

- Modern Work: A Fresh New Look at the Future - Providing a new perspective into the future of work.



Featured speakers at HR Tech Festival Live include:



- Stephanie Nash, Chief People Officer, Circles.Life, Co-Founder & Chief People Officer, Thrive HR Exchange

- Low Peck Kem, Chief Human Resources Officer & Advisor (Workforce Development), Singapore Public Service Division

- Sara Tiew, Head of Workforce Transformation and Analytics, UOB & World Economic Forum Future of Work Fellow

- Grace Huang, Head of People & Organisation, Siemens

- Rashmi Mishra Sharma, Head of People & Capability Building, GovTech Singapore, and Consultant at Harvard Business School - Corporate Learning

- Dr Bob Aubrey, Founder & Chair of the Advisory Board, ASEAN Human Development Organisation (AHDO)

- Eddie Lee, HR Technology Strategist, Future of Talent Economy (FOTE) Network



HR Tech Festival Live will also be shining a spotlight on the best of HR in Asia with the HR Fest Awards 2022, which is celebrating the outstanding achievements of the region's top HR leaders, companies, and teams from across both the private and public sectors.



23 deserving finalists are vying for the top award in five exciting categories, including Best Workplace Culture and Engagement, Employer of Choice, HR Team of the Year, Best Use of Technology, and Best HR Leader. The winners will be announced live and in-person at the award presentation on May 10 at Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre Singapore.



Connecting virtually, reimagining the future of HR collectively



For those who wish to be part of HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 remotely, HR Tech Festival Online, taking place from May 11-13, offers the ideal virtual platform to learn from global and regional HR experts, discover innovative solutions, and build virtual connections through a series of programmes and activities over the three event days. Mr Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will be giving the opening address at 9am (SGT) as the Guest of Honour.



Making a debut this year is the ASEAN Human Development Organisation (AHDO) Summit, which will examine how to improve human development at work. ASEAN's national HR Association, thought leaders, and the ASEAN professional community will come together virtually on May 11 to discuss, debate, and establish a balance of economic and human development to the most diverse region in the world.



Dr Bob Aubrey, Founder and Chair of the Advisory Board, AHDO, says, "COVID has been a game changer and the HR Community has shown unprecedented leadership in enabling organisational resilience that allows companies to adapt and innovate. To see where this goes next, you do not want to miss the AHDO Summit at HR Tech Festival Asia 2022, which highlights the new human development dimension in companies across the ASEAN region."



As organisations look to advance workplace gender equity, the Women in HR Technology Summit is a must-not-miss for HR leaders in Asia. Taking place virtually on May 11, the Asia-exclusive and popular half-day conference will take place alongside HR Tech Festival Online. Programme Chair Jeanne Achille, Founder and CEO of The Devon Group, will lead an esteemed line-up of female HR leaders such as Ruby Kolesky, Co-CEO and Heart of Product, Joyous and Lydia Wu, Head of Talent Analytics and Transformation, Panasonic, in offering insights into key technologies that can help drive gender equity in the workplace.



Attendees can also look forward to the HR Leaders' APAC Summit taking place virtually on May 11 and hear from luminaries such as Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and CEO of the Josh Bersin Company; Mervyn Dinnen, Author and HR & Talent Acquisition Analyst; Gary Cookson, Director, EPIC HR; and Margaret Heffernan, Author and Professor of Practice, University of Bath, as they address the business challenges and critical priorities facing HR leaders today.



The prestigious and popular ASEAN Future of Work, organised in collaboration with Ministry of Manpower Singapore and the Regional Centre for the Future of Work, is also back for its third run virtually. Themed "Navigating Labour Market Recovery: A Balancing Act for Businesses, Workers and Governments", the half day conference features speakers from regional governments, unions, and the public sector, who will share insights on how they put people first in their strategies to recover from the pandemic.



Speakers such as Deanna Ong, Chief People Officer, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and Jason Seng, Partner, People Advisory Services - Workforce Advisory, Ernst & Young Advisory will also discuss how different stakeholders can work together to balance varying needs and interests, as ASEAN adapts to post-COVID business models and ways of working.



Innovation and technologies to support organisations to refresh and reimagine HR strategies



HR Tech Marketplace, which is taking place from May 10-13, will present the biggest showcase of HR solutions and products from global and regional solution providers under one roof. These include ADP, AMS, Ceridian, Coursera for Business, Cornerstone, Globalization Partners, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow, Skillsoft, SumTotal, Top Employers Institute, and Workforce Singapore (WSG).



Technologies and products on offer cover the entire spectrum of HR and attendees can choose to engage in-person or virtually with the exhibitors for a consultation on how they can support their HR transformation needs or view a product demonstration. Attendees can also glimpse into the future where innovative solutions and upcoming technology may emerge as the new norm of the future through the Start-up Hub.



HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 is proud to partner with ASEAN Human Development Organisation and its regional HR association members and organisations to curate the event to meet the needs of the HR profession and contribute to the development of the profession.



HR Tech Festival Asia 2021 will take place on 10 May 2022 at Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre and 11-13 May 2022 virtually. For more information, visit



About HRM Asia



HRM Asia is a multi-platform network helping to build and celebrate the professional HR community in Asia-Pacific. Across our dedicated print magazine, digital content, and world-class events, we provide an array of thought-leading HR discussion and information to HR professionals of all ranks in Singapore and across the region.



HRM Asia is proudly owned by LRP Publications. LRP Publications is a broad-based media company serving business and education professionals. Specialising in the fields of education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, and ergonomics, the company publishes hundreds of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources.



For media enquiries, please contact:



Chua Yee Ling

Marketing Director

HRM Asia

yeeling@hrmasia.com.sg



Margaret Tan

Marketing Manager

HRM Asia

margaret@hrmasia.com.sg



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com Singapore, Apr 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2022 continues to be a challenging year for APAC's HR leaders as companies return to the workplace, refresh talent strategies, and reimagine the future workforce to optimise business impact. HR Tech Festival 2022, organized by HRM Asia, returns May 10-13 to celebrate its 21st anniversary in a hybrid event format with a week-long of activities and programmes curated for the region's HR community, global influencers, and industry experts to learn, collaborate, and inspire.With the theme of Return. Refresh. Reimagine, HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 will be presented in a hybrid format that is designed to provide an immersive and customisable event experience for attendees' needs and preferences. The 4-day event will bring together 4,000 attendees, 200 global and regional speakers and 30 international innovative brands.Joanna Bush, Managing Director, HRM Asia, says, "HR Tech Festival Asia is celebrating 21 years as Asia's leading HR tech event, and we are looking forward to bringing Asia's HR community back together in 2022. HR Tech Festival Asia 2022, which will return both in-person and online, will present a week-long offering of exciting programmes and activities that will allow you to personalise your own unique festival experience.""With 2022 shaping up to be a complex but interesting year for HR, we invite you to join the biggest gathering of the region's HR community, global influencers, and industry experts to learn, collaborate, and inspire, as we continue to shape the world of work together."It's time for a reunion like no other at the first in-person HR event in SingaporeOn 10 May, step out from the virtual to real life to re-establish your connections with the HR community in-person at HR Tech Festival Live, a one-day in-person event under the week-long HR Tech Festival Asia 2022.Kicking off the highly anticipated in-person event at Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre is Mr Zaqy Mohamed, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Defence, Singapore, who is the Guest of Honour with his opening remarks at 10am (SGT).Attendees can then expect to be refreshed with high-energy, engaging presentations on cutting-edge ideas, and illuminating sessions on key HR topics such as:- The Future of Human Development - Understanding ASEAN's vision and innovation for a changing world.- Humanising Transformation - Enabling sustainable growth for people and workers.- Weathering the Talent Management Storm from Inside Out - A strategic response to the changing talent landscape.- Leadership Staying Power: Preparing for the future.- Skills are the New Currency in the New World of Talent Management - How you can prepare your organisation and people for this.- Modern Work: A Fresh New Look at the Future - Providing a new perspective into the future of work.Featured speakers at HR Tech Festival Live include:- Stephanie Nash, Chief People Officer, Circles.Life, Co-Founder & Chief People Officer, Thrive HR Exchange- Low Peck Kem, Chief Human Resources Officer & Advisor (Workforce Development), Singapore Public Service Division- Sara Tiew, Head of Workforce Transformation and Analytics, UOB & World Economic Forum Future of Work Fellow- Grace Huang, Head of People & Organisation, Siemens- Rashmi Mishra Sharma, Head of People & Capability Building, GovTech Singapore, and Consultant at Harvard Business School - Corporate Learning- Dr Bob Aubrey, Founder & Chair of the Advisory Board, ASEAN Human Development Organisation (AHDO)- Eddie Lee, HR Technology Strategist, Future of Talent Economy (FOTE) NetworkHR Tech Festival Live will also be shining a spotlight on the best of HR in Asia with the HR Fest Awards 2022, which is celebrating the outstanding achievements of the region's top HR leaders, companies, and teams from across both the private and public sectors.23 deserving finalists are vying for the top award in five exciting categories, including Best Workplace Culture and Engagement, Employer of Choice, HR Team of the Year, Best Use of Technology, and Best HR Leader. The winners will be announced live and in-person at the award presentation on May 10 at Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre Singapore.Connecting virtually, reimagining the future of HR collectivelyFor those who wish to be part of HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 remotely, HR Tech Festival Online, taking place from May 11-13, offers the ideal virtual platform to learn from global and regional HR experts, discover innovative solutions, and build virtual connections through a series of programmes and activities over the three event days. Mr Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will be giving the opening address at 9am (SGT) as the Guest of Honour.Making a debut this year is the ASEAN Human Development Organisation (AHDO) Summit, which will examine how to improve human development at work. ASEAN's national HR Association, thought leaders, and the ASEAN professional community will come together virtually on May 11 to discuss, debate, and establish a balance of economic and human development to the most diverse region in the world.Dr Bob Aubrey, Founder and Chair of the Advisory Board, AHDO, says, "COVID has been a game changer and the HR Community has shown unprecedented leadership in enabling organisational resilience that allows companies to adapt and innovate. To see where this goes next, you do not want to miss the AHDO Summit at HR Tech Festival Asia 2022, which highlights the new human development dimension in companies across the ASEAN region."As organisations look to advance workplace gender equity, the Women in HR Technology Summit is a must-not-miss for HR leaders in Asia. Taking place virtually on May 11, the Asia-exclusive and popular half-day conference will take place alongside HR Tech Festival Online. Programme Chair Jeanne Achille, Founder and CEO of The Devon Group, will lead an esteemed line-up of female HR leaders such as Ruby Kolesky, Co-CEO and Heart of Product, Joyous and Lydia Wu, Head of Talent Analytics and Transformation, Panasonic, in offering insights into key technologies that can help drive gender equity in the workplace.Attendees can also look forward to the HR Leaders' APAC Summit taking place virtually on May 11 and hear from luminaries such as Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and CEO of the Josh Bersin Company; Mervyn Dinnen, Author and HR & Talent Acquisition Analyst; Gary Cookson, Director, EPIC HR; and Margaret Heffernan, Author and Professor of Practice, University of Bath, as they address the business challenges and critical priorities facing HR leaders today.The prestigious and popular ASEAN Future of Work, organised in collaboration with Ministry of Manpower Singapore and the Regional Centre for the Future of Work, is also back for its third run virtually. Themed "Navigating Labour Market Recovery: A Balancing Act for Businesses, Workers and Governments", the half day conference features speakers from regional governments, unions, and the public sector, who will share insights on how they put people first in their strategies to recover from the pandemic.Speakers such as Deanna Ong, Chief People Officer, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) and Jason Seng, Partner, People Advisory Services - Workforce Advisory, Ernst & Young Advisory will also discuss how different stakeholders can work together to balance varying needs and interests, as ASEAN adapts to post-COVID business models and ways of working.Innovation and technologies to support organisations to refresh and reimagine HR strategiesHR Tech Marketplace, which is taking place from May 10-13, will present the biggest showcase of HR solutions and products from global and regional solution providers under one roof. These include ADP, AMS, Ceridian, Coursera for Business, Cornerstone, Globalization Partners, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow, Skillsoft, SumTotal, Top Employers Institute, and Workforce Singapore (WSG).Technologies and products on offer cover the entire spectrum of HR and attendees can choose to engage in-person or virtually with the exhibitors for a consultation on how they can support their HR transformation needs or view a product demonstration. Attendees can also glimpse into the future where innovative solutions and upcoming technology may emerge as the new norm of the future through the Start-up Hub.HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 is proud to partner with ASEAN Human Development Organisation and its regional HR association members and organisations to curate the event to meet the needs of the HR profession and contribute to the development of the profession.HR Tech Festival Asia 2021 will take place on 10 May 2022 at Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre and 11-13 May 2022 virtually. For more information, visit www.hrtechfestivalasia.com About HRM AsiaHRM Asia is a multi-platform network helping to build and celebrate the professional HR community in Asia-Pacific. Across our dedicated print magazine, digital content, and world-class events, we provide an array of thought-leading HR discussion and information to HR professionals of all ranks in Singapore and across the region.HRM Asia is proudly owned by LRP Publications. LRP Publications is a broad-based media company serving business and education professionals. Specialising in the fields of education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, and ergonomics, the company publishes hundreds of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources.For media enquiries, please contact:Chua Yee LingMarketing DirectorHRM AsiaMargaret TanMarketing ManagerHRM AsiaCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com