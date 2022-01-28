ASIA'S LARGEST, MOST ACTION-PACKED SHIP, SPECTRUM OF THE SEAS, TO ARRIVE EARLY IN SINGAPORE

International Guests can Sail on Royal Caribbean International's Popular Ocean Getaways as soon as April 2022

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidaymakers can now pack their bags from April 11, 2022 for the ultimate adventure on board Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas, Asia's largest, newest and most innovative ship, for spectacular 3- to 4-night Ocean Getaways. Six months sooner than anticipated, guests will enjoy world-class dining, showstopping entertainment, a private enclave for suite guests and state-of-the-art amenities exclusively designed for the Asian market. Sailings are now open for bookings.



The iconic Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience located on the aft of the ship, RipCord by iFly, a heart-pounding skydiving simulator experience and the FlowRider surfing simulator provide non-stop thrills for guests on board Spectrum of the Seas.

"We know that vacation time is precious and choosing how to spend it is more important than ever, which is why we are thrilled to welcome Spectrum of the Seas – one of the most advanced ships in the world, to Singapore in April – making Singapore the cruising destination of choice," said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International. "We have seen incredible demand for Royal Caribbean cruise holidays in Singapore. Having hosted more than 178,000 Singapore residents since we restarted cruising, bringing Spectrum six months early is truly exciting. The combination of experiences specially designed for the Asian market, together with signature Royal Caribbean favourites on board, will make Spectrum a huge hit."

Stephen continued, "I would like to thank the Singapore government for their strong partnership and collaboration that have allowed cruising to become one of the safest holiday options in the world. We look forward to continuing to bring the best of the Royal Caribbean experience to holidaymakers."

"The Asia-Pacific region holds tremendous opportunity for the growth of the cruise industry. The last year provided many Singapore residents the opportunity to try cruising for the first time, and from what we can see, they are hooked. As we navigate COVID-19 as an endemic, we are confident that holidaymakers around the region will see cruising as an unbeatable adventure-packed holiday option," said Kenneth Yeo, regional director of sales, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

Guests on board Spectrum can savour an array of Asian-inspired cuisine, such as teppanyaki and hot pot-style dining, a showcase of unparalleled entertainment that touches on the cultures, colour, music and dance styles of Asia; high-tech experiences; and more. Highlights include:

Sky Pad – Asia's first, this virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure is where guests can strap in, don a headset and transport themselves to another time and planet.

– first, this virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure is where guests can strap in, don a headset and transport themselves to another time and planet. Suite Enclave – Royal Caribbean's first and exclusive space for the exquisite Royal Suite Class Star , Sky and Sea accommodations in a private area, featuring exclusive floor access, an elevator, private restaurants and a dedicated lounge area.

– Royal Caribbean's first and exclusive space for the exquisite , Sky and Sea accommodations in a private area, featuring exclusive floor access, an elevator, private restaurants and a dedicated lounge area. Two70 – Boasting stunning 270-degree ocean views by day and transforming into a multidimensional theatre by night, this transformative space flaunts six agile Roboscreens, breathtaking live performers and mind-bending aerialists to create unimaginable visuals.

– Boasting stunning 270-degree ocean views by day and transforming into a multidimensional theatre by night, this transformative space flaunts six agile Roboscreens, breathtaking live performers and mind-bending aerialists to create unimaginable visuals. SeaPlex – The largest indoor active space at sea, featuring bumper cars, laser tag, fencing, archery and more.

– The largest indoor active space at sea, featuring bumper cars, laser tag, fencing, archery and more. Star Moment – A lively and energetic karaoke venue where family and friends come together to belt out and sing like stars.

– A lively and energetic karaoke venue where family and friends come together to belt out and sing like stars. Family Friendly Accommodations – From exterior balcony staterooms to interconnected rooms, to the signature two-level Ultimate Family Suite, an expansive, multiroom retreat complete with its own slide and cinema that also doubles as a karaoke stage, there's an array of staterooms designed for the whole family.

– From exterior balcony staterooms to interconnected rooms, to the signature two-level Ultimate Family Suite, an expansive, multiroom retreat complete with its own slide and cinema that also doubles as a karaoke stage, there's an array of staterooms designed for the whole family. Signature Experiences – A bold lineup of guest favourites are on deck, including the FlowRider surf simulator, the North Star , an all-glass observation capsule which ascends 300 feet above the ocean to deliver incomparable 360-degree views; and RipCord by iFly , the first sky diving experience at sea.

– A bold lineup of guest favourites are on deck, including the surf simulator, the , an all-glass observation capsule which ascends 300 feet above the ocean to deliver incomparable 360-degree views; and , the first sky diving experience at sea. A World of Flavours – There are 19 dining options that serve up a variety of cuisines, including Hot Pot, an authentic Chinese dining experience; Teppanyaki, a celebration of Far East flavours cooked in Japan's traditional teppanyaki style; and Sichuan Red, a new specialty dining experience tailored just for Spectrum, where diners can savour a bold tapestry of spices and Sichuan flavours. Signature classics include imaginative cuisine at Wonderland, American steakhouse Chops Grille and authentic rustic fare and handmade pasta at Jamie's Italian.

In line with its Royal Promise and regulations stipulated by the Singapore government, Royal Caribbean continues to implement health and safety measures for the well-being of its guests and crew members, and the destinations it visits. The comprehensive, multilayered set of measures include pre-departure wellness screenings and testing, contactless embarkation and debarkation, enhanced ventilation and sanitization on board, as well as sailing with fully vaccinated crew members and guests. The cruise line will continue to evaluate and update its measures as circumstances evolve with various government and health authorities.

Guests who book their vacation on Spectrum on or before March 31, 2022, can be assured of flexibility in their plans with Royal Caribbean's Cruise with Confidence program, which allows for changes and cancellations up to 48 hours before their cruise sets sail. As long as holidaymakers cancel at least 48 hours before their sail date, they will receive a Future Cruise Credit. The credit is valid for future bookings on or before Sept. 30, 2022, for sailings departing before Dec. 31, 2022, or one year from the original sailing date, whichever is later.

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveller. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

