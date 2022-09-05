Asia's only UL300 listed fire suppression system now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructive Research and Development (CRD), a leading technology enterprise that specializes in commercial kitchen equipment solutions has announced the establishment of a sales office in Singapore. CRD is the exclusive distributor of the Swastik Synergy's Kitchen Fire Suppression System. The only UL300 system designed and manufactured in Asia.

With an experienced engineering team, industry leading materials, best in class manufacturing practices, and strong after sales technical support, CRD has always delivered kitchen solutions for customer needs. "We are happy to extend the same level of sales, service and support to the Singapore market that our customers currently enjoy in the China markets", said Mr. Tommy Ku, CEO of Constructive Research and Development.

Mr. Mukesh Shah, Chairman of Swastik Synergy states, "We are excited to partner with CRD and the team as we expand into the Singapore market. There are over 5,000 installations of our fire suppression system in McDonalds, the JW Marriott hotel, Hyatt properties, Radisson, and Taj hotels. Our goal is to be Asia's #1 UL300 fire suppression system protecting all commercial kitchens." Mr. Shah has been a long standing committee member of the Bureau of India Standards, Board member for the Confederation of Fire Protection Associations Asia, and serves as Vice President of the Fire Protection Association of India.

CRD will be exhibiting the Synergy fire suppression system in Hall 5 at the Food & Hotel Asia Singapore Expo on October 25 to 28, 2022.

About Constructive Research and Development

Established in 2005, CRD has been providing modern commercial kitchen solutions for global hotel brands. Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Singapore and manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, CRD has full service capabilities in Kitchen R&D, design, manufacturing, sales and technical support. As of 2018 CRD was recognized as being a China State High Tech Enterprise. For more information please visit www.crdks.com.

About Swastik Synergy

Swastik Synergy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of fire fighting appliances, equipment and systems. Corporate headquarters is located in Santa Cruz, Mumbai and the production line and warehouse are located in Khopoli, Mumbai. Synergy has the only UL300 compliant system in Asia and is UL listed, NFPA compliant, SETSCO certified, and EU safety certified.

Contact

Email: info@crdks.com

Whatsapp: +65.8542.9596