Ask An Audiologist: Dedicated to Educating the Importance of Seeking a Medical Professional for Hearing-Related Issues

With the recent ruling by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), hearing health is getting well-deserved attention. The FDA ruled in favor of providing over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and these products will be available for adults 18 and over in mid to late October. This rule helps those with hearing loss who do not wear hearing aids due to accessibility and affordability.

Those with mild to moderate hearing loss may benefit from OTC hearing aids. Hearing aids could potentially cover up a treatable underlying condition without using a hearing aid. Entheos Audiology is a co-op of hearing professionals from private independent practices.

Entheos operates AskAnAudiologist.com, a portal that provides a wealth of informative content on hearing loss and a comprehensive listing of audiologists and hearing-aid dispensaries.

Access to OTC hearing aids does not negate the need for audiologists, as not all hearing loss is the same. They differ from hearing aid dispensers, licensed and trained in hearing technology. Hearing aid dispensers provide hearing tests and aftercare for patients with hearing aids.

Audiologists undergo training to understand the auditory system and how hearing aid technology impacts how a person deciphers sounds. These doctors assess and manage disorders of hearing and balance. The audiologists participating in the Ask An Audiologist co-op are passionate about developing best practices for better patient outcomes. They do not represent any manufacturer’s interests, putting the focus on people and not the bottom line.

A visit to an audiologist could prevent misdiagnosis and footing a bill of hundreds of dollars on OTC hearing aids. Each person’s ear canal has a unique shape that affects how sound passes to the eardrum.

Real-ear measurement is the tool that audiologists use to measure the sound pressure level in the ear canal while using a hearing aid. Audiologists use this tool during the hearing aid fitting to test soft, average, and loud speech to verify the prescription. Allowing an audiologist to perform a real-ear measurement provides the wearer with a custom device that considers ear anatomy and is verified to meet their needs.

Most people who believe they have hearing loss may have a wax build-up instead. Audiologists have undergone training to remove earwax. After an examination determining a build-up, an audiologist can use several methods to remove it—a curette, suction, forceps, or irrigation to remove wax from the ear canal.

Another hearing-loss-related issue is Tinnitus. Approximately 25 million Americans experience this—hearing a sound without an external source. These could be ringing, buzzing, clicking, or whooshing sounds. Tinnitus is typically a symptom associated with an underlying condition. Not all who experience Tinnitus are bothered by it and can go about their day. For others, it can impact their sleep quality and ability to concentrate, increasing their risk of depression and anxiety. The first step to treating Tinnitus is to seek help from a medical professional like an audiologist. A person's hearing loss is as unique as a thumbprint. It can be as simple as having wax build-up or something more serious.

At the core of Ask An Audiologist is a humanitarian arm. Many audiologists who contribute to AskAnAudiologist.com donate their time and knowledge to humanitarian audiology locally and internationally. Hearing the Call, aptly named, has provided aid to the underserved in 10 countries and 32 local USA non-profits.

About Ask An Audiologist

Entheos Audiology is a co-op of private practice audiologists. Owner of AskAnAudiologist.com, these hearing professionals strive for best practices to create the best outcome for their patients. Ask An Audiologist has educational hearing loss-related content from leaders in audiology across the United States. Unlike manufacturers or researchers, these audiologists deal with the day-to-day struggles of their patients. They see the first-hand results of what works and doesn’t work. They believe there is no one size fits all solution and take cognizance of the need to stay up-to-date on treatment options for their patients.



